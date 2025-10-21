Memcyco Named to Fast Company’s 2025 “Next Big Things in Tech” List for Real-Time Fraud Prevention Innovation

Memcyco was recognized in Fast Company’s 2025 “Next Big Things in Tech” awards (Fintech category).

Next Big Things in Tech is both a snapshot of the most interesting tech of the moment and a crystal ball that predicts the next several years. Congratulations to Memcyco.” — Brendan Vaughan, Editor-in-chief Fast Company

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- New York, NY | October 14, 2025 – Memcyco was recognized in Fast Company ’s 2025 “Next Big Things in Tech” awards (Fintech category) for its real-time, preemptive protection against phishing, digital impersonation, and account takeover (ATO) fraud.As Fast Company notes, these attacks now use AI to craft convincing fake websites and communications. Memcyco’s patented technology counters them by infiltrating the attack timeline and acting at multiple checkpoints. Its lightweight “nano-defenders”, embedded into client websites, detect if users are redirected to fraudulent lookalike domains. If a user attempts to log in to a phishing site, Memcyco relays useless data to the bad actor while still allowing the user access to their real account.“We’re honored to be recognized by Fast Company alongside some of the most forward-thinking innovators in tech,” said Israel Mazin, CEO of Memcyco. “This award highlights the urgency of shifting fraud defense from cleanup to containment. Preemptive protection must become the baseline for digital trust.”This year’s Fast Company awards spotlighted breakthrough solutions that are reshaping key industries. Memcyco was recognized for measurable real-world impact, including helping a top-10 North American bank cut ATO incidents by 65% and prevent nearly $18 million in fraud losses.“Next Big Things in Tech is both a snapshot of the most interesting tech of the moment and a crystal ball that predicts the next several years,” said Brendan Vaughan, editor-in-chief of Fast Company. “We’re excited to share this list with our readers, and we congratulate the winners for their vision and innovation.”For more information or to view the complete list of honorees, visit here.About MemcycoMemcyco delivers real-time, preemptive protection to companies and their customers against phishing, digital impersonation, and account takeover (ATO) fraud. By infiltrating the attack timeline as it unfolds, Memcyco provides unmatched visibility and control, enabling organizations to identify victims, predict incidents, and disrupt attacks before damage occurs. With its agentless deployment and rapid time to value, Memcyco reduces fraud-related losses, strengthens compliance readiness, and delivers measurable ROI while safeguarding digital trust.About Fast CompanyFast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. The editor-in-chief is Brendan Vaughan. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with our sister publication, Inc., and can be found online at fastcompany.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.