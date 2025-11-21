Climate Education book ranked #1. Climate Adaptation Generation award winning book available as audiobook

Climate Education book ranked #1 best seller. Award winning Climate Adaptation Generation book available as audiobook

Climate change affects everyone so everyone should be included and allowed to Flourish” — Robert W Collin

FREDERICK, MD, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Robert W. Collin Celebrates #1 Climate Education Ranking and Launches Inclusive Audiobook Edition of The Climate Adaptation GenerationAward-winning author and environmental scholar Robert W. Collin announces two major milestones in his acclaimed climate education series:(1) Climate Change in the Classroom has achieved a #1 ranking in Climate Education, and(2) his widely praised title The Climate Adaptation Generation: A Blueprint for the Future is now released as a fully accessible audiobook available worldwide.The audiobook, available now at https://payhip.com/b/f8uAd , is narrated by seven distinct voices, representing different ages, genders, and regions — ensuring that “everyone can hear someone who sounds like them.” “This project was designed for busy people, those who can’t see or read easily, and everyone who wants to understand climate adaptation as part of their own story,” said Collin. “Climate change is universal — so our communication about it should be too.” Each listener can preview and purchase the audiobook directly, making it one of the few independently published, multi-voice climate audiobooks on the market. It builds on Collin’s decades of work advancing environmental justice, sustainability, and adaptation for all communities.About Robert W. CollinRobert W. Collin is an award-winning author, attorney, and professor whose scholarship and public advocacy have shaped environmental policy for over three decades. His books — Battleground: Environment , The Encyclopedia of Sustainability, Energy Choices, and Environmental Elitism: An Obstacle to Climate Adaptation and What to Do About It! — have defined the field of climate justice and adaptation. He has advised state and national leaders, taught environmental law and planning, and continues to inspire new generations of changemakers.Discover his books at https://www.amazon.com/author/collin.com Media Contact:Environmental Policy PressEmail: info@cloudsbeus2.comWebsite: https://www.amazon.com/author/collin.com Audiobook: https://payhip.com/b/f8uAd

