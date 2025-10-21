Duffel Bags for Dikembe Mutombo

Dikembe Mutombo

Transatlantic rower seeks NBA teams to fill five duffel bags of medical supplies for the Biamba Marie Mutombo Hospital in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

If all goes well, I hope to be in the DRC soon with a boatload of duffel bags” — Victor Mooney

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Victor Mooney (60) of Queens, the first African American to row across the Atlantic Ocean on a fourth try for HIV/AIDS, hopes NBA teams nationwide and in Canada can trade their usual game plans for a mission of critical humanitarian aid, each tasked with filling five duffel bags with essential medical supplies for the Biamba Marie Mutombo Hospital in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).This initiative, deeply rooted in the extraordinary legacy of NBA Global Ambassador Dikembe Mutombo and his tireless work, underscores a powerful commitment to global health and the urgent needs of the DRC.The Biamba Marie Mutombo Hospital, named in honor of his mother, has been a beacon of hope and healing, providing much-needed medical care in a region where resources are scarce and access to basic healthcare can be challenging. Teams are encouraged to assemble collections of supplies ranging from sterile bandages, antiseptic solutions, and basic pain relievers to crucial diagnostic tools, and hygiene products.Each duffel bags represents a concentrated effort to provide the fundamental provisions that can literally save lives and improve the quality of care for countless patients, demonstrating the league's profound capacity for philanthropy and its enduring dedication to making a tangible difference far beyond the basketball court.Mooney’s last venture with the NBA ended with Bruce Ratner , former owner of the Brooklyn Nets, who gave him an assist with providing workspace to build a rowboat he hoped to row across the Atlantic Ocean on his first attempt.His journey began with an introduction to Dikembe Mutombo, alongside other basketball luminaries like Patrick Ewing , John Crotty, Alonzo Mourning, and Commissioner David Stern during NBA South Africa Tour. Following basketball clinics for enthusiastic crowds, he found a moment to speak with Mutombo, who impressed upon him the profound significance of remembering Africa.Among other things, this summer, Mooney completed a 1,000 km cycling pilgrimage in Poland as a tribute to Pope Francis. At the finish line – St. Peters Basilca, he was received by Pope Leo XIV. The bicycle was later donated to a child at the Pediatric Oncology Department at the Fondazione Policlinico Universitario Agostino Gemelli IRCCS in Rome, Italy.goreechallenge.com | victormooney.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.