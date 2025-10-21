Appli+AI powered by Brownmine Presents: “AI FOR EVERYONE” — Atlanta’s Premier AI Event for Beginners and Experts Alike

Democratizing AI to help the broader community embrace what is now and what is our future.

AI prompting will become just as common as a Google search.” — Brownmine Founder, Mike A. Williams

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Appli+AI powered by Brownmine in partnership with LanguaTalk, and Rosenblatt AI, is proud to announce " AI For Everyone " , a FREE event dedicated to educating and engaging the community on how individuals and businesses can leverage artificial intelligence to transform how they work, create, and lead.The FREE event is open to everyone and will take place on Thursday, October 23, 2025, from 6:00 PM to 9:00 PM at Global Media Studios, located at 2030 Powers Ferry Rd SE, Suite #270, Atlanta, GA 30339.Event OverviewWhether you’re an AI beginner looking to understand the basics or an experienced professional exploring advanced GenAI applications, AI For Everyone is designed to meet you where you are. Attendees will learn how companies and individuals are winning with AI, uncover practical strategies to apply it in daily personal tasks and business operations, and discover how to “think the impossible, then do it with AI.”Featured Speakers- Keynote Speaker: Wesley Eugene, SVP, North America, HIT Global — Beyond AI: Humanizing AI for the Age of Experience- Fireside Chat: Sennel Threlkeld II, Global Product Marketer, Microsoft AI- Panel Speakers:• Ryan Walden, Founder & CEO, Rosenblatt AI• Felipe Castrillon, GenAI Specialist, Google Cloud• Don Pottinger, Co-Founder, LanguaTalk Inc.Host: Mike A. Williams, Founder of Brownmine and Appli+AIA Message from the Founder“AI is not just a tool—it’s a new literacy,” says Mike A. Williams, Founder of Brownmine and Appli+AI. “AI prompting will become just as common as a Google search.”Williams, a tech executive turned AI Consultant Agency Founder adds that his goal is to help others embrace AI and enable every one from stay-at-home moms, professionals, entrepreneurs, or creatives advance their understanding and use of AI tools.Event Highlights- Insightful keynote on the Humanization of AI- Fireside chat with Microsoft AI’s Sennel Threlkeld II- Actionable business strategies from Google, HIT Global, and Rosenblatt AI experts- Open Q&A and networking with Atlanta’s AI and business communityEvent DetailsDate: Thursday, October 23, 2025Time: 6:00 PM – 9:00 PMLocation: Global Media Studios, 2030 Powers Ferry Rd SE, Suite #270, Atlanta, GA 30339Register Now: https://events.brownmine.com About Appli+AI powered by BrownmineAppli+AI is an Atlanta-based AI automation, Consulting and education agency empowering individuals, entrepreneurs, and organizations to harness the power of artificial intelligence for real-world business, personal and community impact. Brownmine and APPLI+AI is Founded by technology executive and 2x author Mike A. Williams. In addition to providing services to small and medium size businesses, Appli+AI focuses on democratizing access to AI tools, knowledge, and community engagement on the topic of AI.Media Contact:Charlene AllenEmail: charlene@brownmine.comWebsites: www.appliai.ai

