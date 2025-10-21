Levo.ai Launches Unified AI Security Platform to Secure AI, from Shift-Left to Runtime

Levo.ai launches its Unified AI Security Platform, securing AI applications end-to-end with runtime visibility, governance, and real-time protection.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Levo.ai , the API Security pioneer, announced the launch of its Unified AI Security Platform . Designed to secure AI applications from development to runtime, it brings together 5 modules under one control plane , enabling enterprises to deploy AI securely and rapidly while meeting compliance and security mandates.Why enterprises need this now?AI has already proven it can deliver massive returns, but those gains remain stuck in pilots. Enterprises report productivity and revenue gains, yet only a fraction deploy AI at scale. The reason is clear: security and compliance stand in the way, keeping boards cautious and ROI unrealized.How Levo unifies Security in one control plane?Part of why AI pilots stall is because today’s security tools weren’t built for the complexity of AI systems. They can’t govern the dense machine-to-machine flows that power AI: agents chaining tasks, MCP servers orchestrating tools, vector stores feeding models, APIs moving data.With so many moving parts, securing AI piecemeal only multiplies risk. Levo.ai brings applications, agents, MCP servers, APIs, vector stores, and LLMs under a single security umbrella.1. Runtime AI Visibility: Automated discovery for every AI component.2. AI Monitoring & Governance: With governance enforced at runtime, customer data is proactively protected.3. AI Threat Detection: Sensitive data exposure and over-permissioned agents are surfaced before incidents.4. AI Threat Protection: Attackers are blocked in real time while customers and partners continue uninterrupted, preserving revenue.5. AI Red Teaming: Prompt injections, poisoning, and collusion attempts are identified and remediated before they endanger customer data."At Levo, we see this as an extension, not a pivot,” said Founder and CEO, Mr. Buchi Reddy . “Our eBPF sensors had already begun discovering LLM traffic, and customers asked us to extend that visibility across the entire AI stack. By giving enterprises the confidence to scale AI safely and fast, Levo ensures they lead the AI race.”By automating security and compliance end-to-end, Levo helps enterprises bring AI into production sooner, realize its gains faster, and preserve those gains as profit instead of them disappearing into overhead.About LevoLevo unifies security for APIs and AI at runtime, where growth, risk, and compliance collide. Levo delivers proactive testing, passive detection, and in-line protection enterprises can trust. With Levo, enterprises don’t just keep pace with change; they scale it, safely.

