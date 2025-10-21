Ondato Launches AML Ranger: AI Assistant Tool Automating Real-Time AML Compliance

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- AML Ranger , one of the world’s first AI-powered assistant tools for anti-money laundering compliance, has officially launched and is currently available to use for free. To improve AML processes, it provides three assistants: PEP, sanctions, and adverse media that perform real-time checks.Developed as an independent product and powered by Ondato ’s trusted compliance technology, AML Ranger redefines what’s possible in automated AML monitoring. Built for teams that need to scale precision, not headcount, it combines speed, accuracy, and intelligent automation to keep compliance effective.With advanced AI and access to global sources, including local-language news, sanctions, and PEP lists, AML Ranger provides real-time, reliable insights. Its models minimize false positives and ensure every alert is based on real, contextual data. That means faster decisions, fewer manual reviews, and a higher level of confidence in every compliance check.According to KPMG’s “ Automating Anti-Money Laundering (AML) ” report, financial institutions still face a landscape of substantial inefficiency, where billions are spent annually on repetitive, manual tasks across compliance functions. These outdated processes inflate costs, slow down processes, and increase the risk of human error. KPMG’s analysis shows that automation can cut compliance costs by as much as 25%, reduce false positives, and improve consistency. AML Ranger directly addresses these challenges by replacing time-intensive manual labor with intelligent automation that delivers faster, more accurate results.“For many teams today, AML checks still mean hours of manual work: reading through hundreds of articles, piecing together context, searching databases, and struggling with unclear results,” said Ondato’s Co-founder and CEO, Liudas Kanapienis. “AML Ranger was built to change that. It scans AML sources in real time just like a human would, but instead of getting lost in hundreds of articles and lists, it analyzes the context, summarizes findings, and delivers clear reports with sources and insights in less than 30 seconds instead of hours or days.”The launch comes at a pivotal time for the compliance industry. Regulators worldwide are raising the bar for anti-money laundering practices, making real-time monitoring and enhanced due diligence more essential than ever. In Europe, the new Anti-Money Laundering Authority (AMLA) will begin operations in 2025, enforcing a harmonized AML rulebook and stricter requirements across all member states. Globally, the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) updated its Recommendations in February 2025, reinforcing the need for stronger customer due diligence.These developments directly affect how businesses handle adverse media checks, PEP screening, and sanctions monitoring. Regulators now expect firms to identify sanctioned entities, detect early warning signs in the media, and apply enhanced due diligence to politically exposed persons and their networks. AML Ranger meets these rising expectations and makes advanced compliance technology accessible not only to large financial institutions but also to smaller law firms, consultancies, and businesses without dedicated compliance departments.With free credits that renew every month, AML Ranger is immediately available for use. It includes specialized assistants: Adverse Media Ranger, PEP Screening Ranger, and Sanctions Screening Ranger, with more on the way to cover the full AML process. Designed to increase automation and accuracy in AML compliance processes, AML Ranger assists teams in managing larger volumes of data more efficiently.About AML RangerAML Ranger is one of the first AI assistant tools dedicated to anti-money laundering compliance. It provides real-time screening, multilingual adverse media checks, sanctions monitoring, and PEP detection to help businesses of all sizes simplify compliance and reduce risk. Powered by Ondato, AML Ranger is built by AML compliance experts with years of real-world regulatory expertise.Powered by OndatoOndato, a global identity and age verification provider, dedicated to creating secure, efficient, and user-friendly services. According to the Financial Times, Ondato is one of the top 1000 fastest-growing companies in Europe. With a focus on using AI and biometric technology, Ondato helps businesses worldwide navigate complex regulatory situations while prioritizing the privacy and security of their customers.

