How Printify Choice Helped Simone Cassarino Build a Seven-Figure Etsy Business

From student to digital nomad, Simone Cassarino used print-on-demand to gain creative freedom and build a global eCommerce brand.

The first thing I noticed was the lower price and faster shipping, often within 24 hours. Etsy promotes shops with quick delivery, so that really boosted my visibility and sales.” — Simone Cassarino, Printify + Etsy Entrepreneur

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Printify, a leading global print-on-demand platform, celebrates the remarkable success of entrepreneur Simone Cassarino , who turned his creative vision into a thriving seven-figure Etsy business powered by Printify Choice When the pandemic disrupted lives and livelihoods in 2020, Cassarino left his economics studies in search of a new path. Within just a few years, his decision to pursue digital entrepreneurship through print-on-demand became a life-changing venture — one that now generates seven figures in annual sales.“I always knew the internet could offer great opportunities,” said Cassarino. “I just wanted a small percentage of those billions of dollars circulating online — and it turned out to be life-changing.”From Fiverr Gigs to Full-Time eCommerce SuccessCassarino’s online journey began modestly on Fiverr, designing logos for small startups. The experience built both his digital skills and confidence, leading him to experiment with RedBubble, where he tested design ideas on products and earned his first passive income.However, he quickly realized the need for a scalable business model — and that’s when he discovered Printify and how to sell print-on-demand on Etsy Finding the Perfect Platform: Etsy Meets PrintifySeeking a low-barrier entry into eCommerce, Cassarino chose Etsy for its built-in customer base and Printify for its reliable fulfillment network.During the pandemic, he spotted an emerging opportunity: custom-designed face masks. Acting fast, he launched one of the first Etsy shops to feature Printify-produced masks — and made his first sale within 24 hours.“Printify offered face masks at a great price,” Cassarino explained. “I connected my Etsy shop, created listings, and sales started almost immediately.”Customer First: A Formula for Long-Term SuccessEarly success came with growing pains — stock shortages and delayed shipping during the pandemic. Cassarino’s customer-first philosophy, however, set him apart.“I always offered refunds or replacements, even when it wasn’t my fault,” he said. “I just wanted to treat customers the way I’d like to be treated.”This approach built trust and earned hundreds of positive reviews, helping his shop gain visibility and momentum on Etsy.Scaling Beyond Masks: Sustainable Growth Through ApparelAs demand for masks waned, Cassarino strategically transitioned to t-shirts, sweatshirts, and personalized products with higher profit margins.By simplifying his product options — offering only a few color variations to project a premium feel — he refined his brand and streamlined customer decisions. Personalized gifts, particularly for special occasions, soon became his bestsellers.A Competitive Edge with Printify ChoiceWhen Printify launched Printify Choice, Cassarino was among its earliest adopters. The feature automatically selects the best print provider for each order based on price, quality, and proximity, optimizing fulfillment without extra effort from sellers.“The first thing I noticed was the lower price and faster shipping — often within 24 hours,” said Cassarino. “Etsy promotes shops with quick delivery, so that really boosted my visibility and sales.”Thanks to Printify Choice, Cassarino saw major improvements in quality consistency, delivery speed, and customer satisfaction, even during the peak holiday season.About Printify ChoicePrintify Choice is an intelligent fulfillment program that simplifies print-on-demand operations by automatically choosing the best provider for every order.Key benefits include:- Faster shipping – sometimes within 24 hours- Better pricing across products- Easier international fulfillment- Higher quality consistency during peak seasonsLooking Ahead: Expanding and InnovatingCassarino’s next move involves diversifying his eCommerce ventures with new Etsy shops focused on high-margin and niche products, leveraging Printify’s ever-growing catalog — from home décor to tech accessories.“A good idea is to find what’s missing on Etsy, bring it in from other marketplaces, and make it my own,” he said.Living the Digital Nomad DreamBeyond the numbers, Cassarino’s journey represents freedom — the freedom to travel, create, and live life on his own terms.“I became a digital nomad, which was one of my dreams,” he reflected. “It’s crazy to think it all started with face masks, and now I’m running a million-dollar business.”His story is a testament to how creativity, resilience, and the right tools — like Printify Choice — can transform an idea into a global success story.About PrintifyPrintify is a leading print-on-demand platform that connects merchants with top print providers around the world. With no upfront costs or inventory requirements, Printify enables anyone to design and sell custom products online — while automating production and fulfillment.

