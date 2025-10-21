New LED stage for Virtual Production in Stockholm

The new LED wall, built and operated by VP Nordic, measures 14 x 4 meters and is equipped with cutting-edge technology designed for professional film production. A successful Virtual Production is about more than LED panels. To make the illusion believable, you need the right lighting combined with set design.

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN, October 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new dedicated LED stage for Virtual Production is coming to Stockholm. Behind the initiative are VP Nordic, Independent Studios and Ljud & Bildmedia – three established industry leaders joining forces to offer a complete and flexible solution for film, television and commercial productions.The collaboration between the three companies began earlier this year with the Netflix series The Case, filmed at Studio 55 at Independent Studios with camera and lighting from Ljud & Bildmedia and LED walls from VP Nordic. This marks the beginning of a joint effort to make Virtual Production more accessible to film and television productions in Sweden – from feature films to advertising and corporate content.The new LED wall, built and operated by VP Nordic, measures 14 x 4 meters and is equipped with cutting-edge technology designed for professional film production. The goal is to make Virtual Production – the groundbreaking technique that combines live-action filming with real-time rendered 3D environments and 2D plates – accessible to a wider range of productions across the Nordics.Rasmus Eriksson, VP Nordic:“We’ve seen a growing need for a professional LED stage in Stockholm. Virtual Production opens up incredible creative possibilities and allows filmmakers to create scenes and environments in a sustainable and efficient way. With this new stage, we want to make the technology available to more productions – from high-end drama to commercials and music videos.”A collaboration that covers the entire chainTo offer a complete production environment, VP Nordic has partnered with Independent Studios and Ljud & Bildmedia. Together they provide a fully integrated setup combining LED technology, lighting, cameras and set design under one roof.Independent Studios operates two large, soundproof stages of 550 and 330 square meters, providing productions with the flexibility and space needed to build immersive environments with both depth and realism. The facility also offers on-site parking, easy access for trucks and large set builds, and full scenography support through Independent Dekor.Lisa Schultz, Independent Studios:“A successful Virtual Production is about more than LED panels. To make the illusion believable, you need the right lighting, set design and logistics. Our studios are designed for that workflow – we have the space, infrastructure and accessibility needed for Virtual Production. With Independent Dekor we can build anything from realistic interiors to large-scale fantasy environments, quickly and cost-effectively.”Ljud & Bildmedia contributes with top-tier technology, cameras, lenses and lighting equipment. As one of the largest rental companies in the Nordics, they offer a wide range of calibrated lenses, cameras and lighting systems optimized for Virtual Production.Daniel Thisell, Ljud & Bildmedia:“We have lighting equipment that is prepared for IBL (Image Based Lighting), which means the on-set lighting automatically matches the environment displayed on the LED panels. We also have a growing range of calibrated lenses with full lens data – a crucial factor for matching optics and background perfectly.”High-end technologyThe LED panels are made by AOTO and feature a 1.9 mm pixel pitch, delivering a resolution equivalent to 8K, with a 1/8 scan rate, REC709 100%, DCI-P3 98% and a brightness of 2000 nits.Johannes Skoog, VP Nordic:“We’re extremely pleased with the technology behind the stage. The panels allows us to work with precision and realism. This is truly world-class equipment – among the best available on the market today.”Flexibility that brings any world to lifeWhether you need to build a realistic apartment, shoot complex car scenes, or film on Mars – anything is possible inside these studios. The LED setup can be reconfigured and expanded to match the specific needs of each production, offering flexibility for both commercial shoots and large-scale drama.From concept to final sceneEvery project begins with a tech-viz – a technical visualization that makes it possible to plan and optimize each shoot.Rasmus Eriksson, VP Nordic:“We support our clients throughout the entire process – from script breakdown and environment creation to the LED setup and on-set supervision. Our goal is to give productions full creative control and deliver the best possible result.”

