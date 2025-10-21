Seekers Alliance: Hero’s Journey Launches New Demo for Deck-Building Fans

Wishlist Seekers Alliance: Hero's Journey on Steam Unlock all 6 Heroes by clearing Coastal Ruins! New Skill Card Upgrade System (3 paths)

New Heroes, map, and Skill Card upgrades deliver fresh strategies and surprises.

We want players to feel in control when building their decks...” — Logan Chou

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Indie studio Skvader Entertainment has released a new demo of Seekers Alliance: Hero’s Journey , a roguelike deck-building strategy game now live on Steam. This latest update introduces a new map, new opponents, and an all-new card upgrade system. Players can also unlock new Heroes including The Council and Morgan le Fay, to join them on their journey.New Map & Battle Mechanics Challenge Players’ Tactical ResponseThe demo debuts the “Coastal Ruins” map, featuring unique mobs, decks, and battlefield mechanics. Each opponent comes equipped with its own skills and deck, while every Hero has strengths suited to specific battle environments, encouraging strategic experimentation and deck-building throughout the journey.Dynamic Battlefield Events are triggered by specific conditions, challenging players to adapt their strategies and leverage map-specific resources to turn the tide of battle.New Heroes & Card Upgrade System — Your Deck, Your WayBased on player feedback from the previous demo, the game’s Skill Card system has undergone a major overhaul.“We want players to feel in control when building their decks,” said Logan Chou, Executive Producer of Seekers Alliance: Hero’s Journey. “Each card now offers multiple upgrade paths — players can choose to enhance its base stats, add synergistic keywords, unlock powerful but high-risk abilities, or evolve it into a dual-colored card for greater versatility.”Clearing this demo unlocks three new Heroes, including the map boss, The Council. Each Hero features unique ultimate skills, passives, and decks designed to create synergies with other Skill Cards to offer new strategic possibilities.Building a Better Game with Our Community“This is the second public demo of Seekers Alliance: Hero’s Journey,” Logan added. “A great game must be fun for its players — and achieving that takes not only solid design but also community feedback and participation. We’ll continue refining the game together with our players leading up to the official release.”The new demo of Seekers Alliance: Hero’s Journey is now available for download on Steam.🎮 Steam: https://store.steampowered.com/app/3975520/Seekers_Alliance_Heros_Journey_Demo/ 🌐 Media Kit: https://drive.google.com/drive/u/0/folders/1rb3UNKFY_eiNOsG7J89hq3-2vQMDrfnf

Seekers Alliance: Hero's Journey New Demo Trailer

