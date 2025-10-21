Writer-in-Residence by J.A. Hoskins — A Compelling Debut Novel of Loss, Rediscovery, and Second Chances

Writer-in-Residence now available wherever books are sold.

SUNSHINE COAST, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA, October 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Australian author J.A. Hoskins has released her debut novel, Writer-in-Residence , a deeply engaging and emotionally honest story about rediscovering who you are when life takes an unexpected turn.When Rebecca Morley’s twenty-five-year marriage collapses during what was meant to be a celebratory trip to Las Vegas, she’s left to confront the uncomfortable question of who she is without the life she built around someone else. What begins as heartbreak becomes a turning point — a chance to face long-ignored truths, rediscover her creative spark, and redefine what it means to build a life that is truly her own.Set against the shimmer and chaos of the Las Vegas Strip, Writer-in-Residence explores the complex terrain between loss and renewal with quiet humor, emotional depth, and unflinching empathy. It’s a story of transformation that begins at the breaking point, tracing an ordinary woman’s journey through heartbreak to hard-won independence — proving that even when change is forced upon us, it doesn’t have to be a catastrophe.“Change is only ever a decision away,” Hoskins reflects. “We think transformation comes from grand gestures, but more often it starts quietly — with a single, brave choice.”Why This Story Resonates NowIn an era that often glorifies control, productivity, and tidy narratives of personal growth, Writer-in-Residence dares to ask what happens when life unravels without warning. Rebecca Morley doesn’t choose reinvention — she’s thrust into it when her carefully constructed world collapses overnight. Away from the people who might judge her grief or rush her recovery, she discovers that rebuilding isn’t about following society’s expectations, but about claiming the right to move at her own pace, and to dream that anything is possible. Through Rebecca’s eyes, Hoskins captures the raw, unfiltered process of becoming — one mistake, one small victory at a time.A Story Rooted in AuthenticityEarly readers have praised Writer-in-Residence for its relatable protagonist, evocative settings, and graceful balance of heartbreak and hope. One early reviewer described Writer-in-Residence as “beautifully written and impossible to put down,” praising Hoskins’ vivid prose and the novel’s heartfelt exploration of bravery, determination, and rediscovery. Readers have noted its emotional depth and hopeful message — that even after life unravels, it’s still possible to begin again. The novel’s blend of emotional realism, wit, and warmth positions it alongside contemporary favorites like Liane Moriarty, Jojo Moyes, and Anne Tyler.Now available in paperback, large-print, and eBook editions through Amazon, Kobo, Barnes & Noble, and Ingram distribution channels, Writer-in-Residence marks the arrival of a fresh new voice in contemporary fiction.Book DetailsTitle: Writer-in-ResidenceAuthor: J.A. HoskinsPublisher: Nom de Plume Publishing (Australia)ISBNs:o 9781923595002 — Paperbacko 9781923595019 — eBooko 9781923595026 — Large Printo 9781923595040 — Global Paperback (Ingram)o Audiobook in productionGenre: Contemporary Fiction / Women’s FictionAvailable at: Amazon, Kobo, Barnes & Noble, and via Ingram distributionAbout the AuthorJ.A. Hoskins is a Canadian-born Australian author living on Queensland’s Sunshine Coast. With a background in engineering and technical writing — and a life shaped across two hemispheres — she brings a distinctive perspective to stories of resilience, reinvention, and identity. Writer-in-Residence is her debut novel, marking the beginning of a new creative chapter.

