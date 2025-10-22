Vitrek, LLC Appoints Todd J. Stukenberg as President

Todd Stukenberg-Vitrek, LLC

Todd’s deep expertise in aerospace, electronics, and other complex tech sectors makes him the ideal leader to guide Vitrek's next phase of growth.

LOCKPORT, IL, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vitrek , LLC (“Vitrek”), a leading provider of high-performance industrial test and measurement equipment, is pleased to announce the appointment of Todd J. Stukenberg as its new President. Stukenberg brings more than 20 years of experience in advanced testing and measurement, along with a proven track record in global marketing program development and execution, talent management, and strategic planning.In his new role, Stukenberg will focus on driving growth across key industries—including semiconductors and aerospace—by leveraging Vitrek’s portfolio of innovative and complementary brands: Vitrek, MTI Instruments, and GaGe. Vitrek’s robust line of products includes precision AC/DC hipot and electrical safety testers, high-resolution/high-speed digitizers, digital signal recording systems, engine balancing systems, and advanced non-contact measurement instrumentation.“Vitrek delivers cutting-edge test and measurement solutions to industries that are vital to future innovation and technological leadership,” said Don Millstein, CEO of Vitrek. “Todd’s deep expertise in aerospace, electronics, and other complex tech sectors makes him the ideal leader to guide our next phase of growth. We’re excited to welcome him to the team.”Stukenberg holds a Bachelor of Arts in International Business and Economics and an MBA from Benedictine University. He is also the holder of five U.S. patents, highlighting his commitment to innovation and excellence in product development.About VitrekFor over 25 years, Vitrek has been driving innovation through a family of industry-leading test and measurement brands that include GaGe and MTI Instruments. Our solutions are used across multiple sectors, serving leading government, academic, healthcare, semiconductor, energy, automotive, and electronics manufacturing organizations. Vitrek’s product portfolio features advanced technologies for high-voltage measurement, safety and compliance testing, high-speed digital signal recording, turbine engine balancing, and non-contact measurement. We also offer turnkey automated electrical safety test stations with integrated barcode scanning and test automation software.As an ISO 9001:2015-certified organization, Vitrek proudly designs, manufactures and calibrates all its products in the United States adhering to the highest standards of quality and precision.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.