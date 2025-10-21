Whitehouse, Matsui Condemn Trump’s Alliance with Petrostates, Support for Unrestrained Shipping Pollution

Washington, D.C.—Senator Sheldon Whitehouse (D-R.I.), Ranking Member of the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee (EPW), and Congresswoman Doris Matsui (D-CA-07), Co-Chair of the House Sustainable Energy and Environment Coalition, issued the following statement following the vote at the International Maritime Organization (IMO) to delay the implementation of its Net-Zero Framework. The framework would have reined in harmful greenhouse gas pollution from the global shipping industry.

“We are appalled to see the Trump Administration bully the IMO into capitulation. Through browbeating, extortion, and backroom deals, the United States has allied itself with petrostates and dictators, undermining a policy that had the backing of not only the international community, but also the very industry it would have regulated.

“By blocking the framework, Trump’s cronies are pulling the rug out from under the shipowners and fuel makers pioneering the clean maritime technologies of the future—some of which are headquartered here in the United States. This sets a dismal precedent for global governance and further demonstrates that the Trump administration will do anything to pay back its fossil fuel donors, who are the only winners.

“This will be remembered as a shameful day in American history by all those we are condemning to live in a world of ever-increasing climate chaos.”

The IMO’s proposed Net-Zero Framework would set a series of tightening standards on greenhouse gas emissions from marine shipping vessels. Ships emitting more than the standard would pay into a fund to support the industry’s decarbonization and to help mitigate the harms of climate change on small island states and the poorest countries. In April, in a move lauded by industry stakeholders, a draft of the framework was approved by the majority of IMO member nations.

The effort to delay the vote was led by the United States, Singapore, and Saudia Arabia.

Senator Whitehouse and Congresswoman Matsui led the International Maritime Pollution Accountability Act, which would establish a fee on international shipping pollution, similar to the IMO proposal that was rejected. Revenue from the fee would be used to clean up American ports, fight climate change, and reduce pollution in port communities.