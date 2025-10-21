Medmio Launches CodeSight™ to Automate Medical Coding Directly from Clinical Notes

Medmio introduces CodeSight™ — an AI-powered coding engine that automatically generates diagnosis and billing codes by reading clinical notes.

Medmio launches CodeSight™, expanding its suite of tools to read and automatically code clinical notes - cutting errors and accelerating revenue.

We are very pleased to introduce CodeSight™, helping providers reduce administrative burden and, ultimately, drive down the cost of healthcare for patients.” — Levan Sulakvelidze, Founder and CEO, Medmio

BETHESDA, MD, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Medmio, a healthcare IT company headquartered in Maryland, is pleased to announce the launch of CodeSight™, an intelligent document-parsing engine which reads clinical notes and automatically populates accurate CPT and ICD-10 codes. This technology eliminates costly billing errors, reduces denials, and prevents revenue leakage throughout the revenue cycle.With CodeSight™, Medmio becomes the first mobile charge-capture solution to combine real-time natural language processing with machine learning to help practices of all sizes and specialties achieve cleaner claims and faster reimbursements.The new feature analyzes clinical documents, including SOAP and surgical notes, from partner EMRs utilizing an HL7 interface with Medmio’s mobile or web platform. The software extracts key procedures, diagnoses, and findings to:• Auto-populate optimal CPT and ICD-10 codes in real time.• Flag documentation or coding discrepancies before submission.• Retrospectively scan existing claims for potential under- or over-coding.• Ensure full compliance with payer and CMS documentation standards.This results in fewer denials, higher coding accuracy, and immediate boost in revenue with no changes to the provider’s existing workflow.“We are very pleased to introduce CodeSight™ and continue expanding Medmio’s portfolio of tools to help providers reduce administrative burden,” said Levan Sulakveldze, Founder and CEO of Medmio. “By giving providers smarter technology, we hope to play a role in lowering the overall cost of healthcare for patients, which has been precipitously rising in recent years.”Medmio’s platform already supports one-click charge entry, photo and document capture, patient intake, voice dictation and comprehensive financial reporting. The addition of CodeSight™ extends Medmio’s vision to provide an end-to-end automation layer for healthcare practices, ensuring documentation and billing are always aligned.Practices using Medmio CodeSight™ have already reported significant reduction in denials and dramatic acceleration of the revenue cycle with an average 4.7-day reduction in charge lag time after just one month of use. CodeSight™ is now available to all Medmio users.About Medmio:Medmio is a healthcare automation platform that simplifies charge capture, medical billing and coding, and revenue cycle management for medical practices. Built with automation and HIPPA-compliance at the core, Medmio helps providers reduce administrative overhead, capture every dollar earned and ensure compliance – all from a single mobile-friendly platform.For more info about Medmio, or to request a demo or free trial, please find contact info below. To learn more about CodeSight™, click here. Medmio, Inc.+1 (833) MEDMIO-1 (833-633-6461)info@medmio.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.