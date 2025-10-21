DERMA-CODE™ Introduces Precision-Engineered Formulations Uniting NAD+, PDRN, and Peptides in a Stabilized System

DERMA-CODE™, Tri-Active System = Synergy DERMA-CODE logo Precision. Transparency. Trust.

DERMA-CODE™ introduces science-backed formulations that stabilize NAD+, PDRN, and six peptides in one synergistic skincare system for visible renewal.

At DERMA-CODE™, every ingredient serves a purpose and is verified for compatibility and stability. We’re about precision, not noise.” — Gabrielle, Founder of DERMA-CODE™

PALM SPRINGS, CA, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- DERMA-CODE™ announces a new chapter in molecular skincare science with the launch of its precision-engineered formulations that unite NAD+, PDRN (Sodium DNA), and six peptides in one synergistic system. Designed for visible renewal and long-term skin support, the line represents a major advancement in active ingredient stability, molecular delivery, and formulation integrity.The debut includes two products: DERMA-CODE™ NAD+ • PDRN • 6 Peptides Facial Serum and DERMA-CODE™ NAD+ • PDRN • 6 Peptides Facial Moisturizer . Each can be used individually or layered together for enhanced performance, making them adaptable to any skincare routine.A Scientific Milestone in Modern SkincareUntil now, combining NAD+, PDRN, and bioactive peptides within a single stabilized formulation has been a challenge due to oxidation sensitivity, peptide reactivity, and molecular instability. DERMA-CODE™ achieved what few brands have: a controlled molecular environment that stabilizes all three actives at once while preserving their structure, potency, and effectiveness.This stability is achieved through a proprietary molecular suspension and controlled-oxygen process that maintains ingredient harmony from formulation to final fill. The result is the DERMA-CODE™ Tri-Active System, a molecular framework designed to complement the skin’s biology rather than override it.NAD+ (Nicotinamide Adenine Dinucleotide): A coenzyme essential for visible repair and resilience that supports the skin’s natural energy and renewal cycle.PDRN (Sodium DNA): A nucleic acid fraction derived from salmon DNA that helps smooth texture, balance tone, and support visible regeneration.Six Peptides: Bioactive amino acid complexes that assist firmness, elasticity, and barrier integrity.Each ingredient is verified for compatibility and functional stability through internal testing.Precision Delivery and Molecular CompatibilityMost large-molecule actives remain on the skin’s surface, but DERMA-CODE™ engineered a delivery system designed for real absorption and measurable performance. Each formula is built around a molecular weight range of 50 to 300 kDa, optimizing diffusion through the upper epidermal layers while maintaining stability.The system’s polarity-balanced carrier matrix allows NAD+, PDRN, and peptides to move efficiently within the skin’s natural lipid structure. It also uses viscosity modulation technology to ensure that active ingredients penetrate rather than sit on the surface, delivering targeted results without barrier disruption.Unlike conventional blends that simply mix actives in water-based emulsions, the DERMA-CODE™ Tri-Active System enables actives to remain stable, bioavailable, and functionally active until delivery. Peptide efficacy depends on precision, not quantity. Too many peptides at trace levels can compete for receptor binding and reduce their overall impact. DERMA-CODE™ uses six clinically validated peptides at functional concentrations that work together in synergy, not competition.Controlled Formulation and Verified StabilityAll DERMA-CODE™ products are developed and filled in a GMP and FDA-registered biotechnology facility under controlled environmental conditions. This process minimizes oxidation, microbial exposure, and temperature variation to ensure that active ingredients maintain their structure and performance.Each batch undergoes microbial testing, stability analysis, and random quality inspections before release. The result is a high-purity formula that performs consistently from the first pump to the last. Both products are fragrance-free, colorant-free, and produced in limited batches to maintain quality control.Packaging That Protects What MattersThe Facial Serum is packaged in an airless, UV-protected frosted glass bottle to prevent oxidation and light degradation. The Facial Moisturizer is sealed in an opaque protective tube that shields sensitive ingredients while maintaining hygienic dispensing.Each component was chosen for preservation, not appearance, reflecting DERMA-CODE™’s science-before-style philosophy.Transparency Without HypeDERMA-CODE™ was created for those who read ingredient lists, question formulation logic, and demand truth from their skincare.“Our ingredient callouts exist for transparency, not hype,” said Gabrielle, founder of DERMA-CODE™.“Every ingredient serves a purpose, backed by formulation evidence and verified compatibility. We do not add actives for decoration, we include them for performance.”Limited Availability and Waitlist AccessTo maintain quality control, DERMA-CODE™ will release its first production run in limited quantities. Customers can join the official waitlist at www.derma-code.com for early access before the public release in November 2025.About DERMA-CODE™DERMA-CODE™ is a U.S.-based skincare company headquartered in Palm Springs, California, dedicated to molecular precision, transparency, and trust. Each formula is manufactured in China in a GMP and FDA-registered biotechnology facility under sterile, controlled conditions compliant with U.S. FDA MoCRA regulations.The brand’s mission is to merge biotechnology with everyday skincare through evidence-based formulations that maintain molecular integrity from production to application.Press Contactinfo@derma-code.comDERMA-CODE™ LLCPalm Springs, CA 92262 USABrand SignatureWe earn trust through results, not promises.

