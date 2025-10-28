Evolving Property Data Landscapes

Property owners and investors sit on a goldmine of air-gapped data AI requires to complete the digital transformation of real estate

Property data originates in build, operation and maintenance of assets from a growing number of sources emphasizing widespread demand for cloud storage ubiquitous accessibility to industry data.” — Anthony de Kerf, CEO SLACi

SARATOGA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SLACi, a leading provider of digital identity access management (IAM) for real estate data and user security, has conducted a comprehensive analysis on the demand for reliable AI data in the real estate industry . The results of the analysis reveal that demand for such data is expected to increase significantly, leading to a projected storage needs of over 5,000 petabytes at an annual cost of $3 billion for property owners.The analysis, conducted by SLACi, highlights the growing importance of reliable AI data in the real estate sector. With the rise of AI technology in the industry, property owners must increasingly depend on accurate and up-to-date data to make informed decisions. This has led to a surge in demand for reliable AI data, which is expected to continue to grow in the coming years.According to de Kerf, a bright light in the $3 billion price tag is that the expense to most individual property owners falls below $500 annually at todays data storage rates. Improved operational efficiency and documentation of NNN tenant improvements will more than offset the cost.Industry data storage will increase significantly beyond current levels and property underlining growth in the adoption rate of AI across all real estate industry sectors. As pdfs set sun on paper manuals, industrial sectors will sunset the pdf with bytes of digital data.Integration of private data into AI tools highlights the need for data centers to expand their storage capabilities to meet growing demands for reliable AI data in real estate and other industries. It also points to the need for data owners to provide efficient security measures to assist users and technology access private AI data libraries transparently.SLACi's analysis serves as a wake-up call for the real estate industry to invest in reliable AI data and the necessary infrastructure to support autonomy. As the demand for AI, timely and accurate data continues to rise it is crucial for property owners to have the necessary capabilities and technology in place to meet market requirements.About SLACiSLACi remains at the forefront of innovation and solutions to help property owners adapt to evolving technology landscapes by transforming private data into enterprise-grade AI data libraries. SLACi tech stacks allow property owners and management, industry and supply chain organizations deploy private data as enterprise-grade AI data libraries. Access management AI autonomously authenticates access and exchange between diverse users, fragmented technologies and data distributed throughout the real estate industry.

