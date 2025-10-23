BrightWorks AI Launches to Help B Corps, Nonprofits, & Foundations Harness the Power of Artificial Intelligence for Good

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BrightWorks AI, a new consultancy founded by Ashley Boyd, Hilary Cherner, and Cheryl Contee, has launched to help mission-driven organizations embrace artificial intelligence in ethical, practical, and human-centered ways.

As AI transforms the global workforce, BrightWorks AI helps nonprofits, foundations, and social-impact enterprises bring this technology to the heart of their work — aligning innovation with their values, people, and missions.

“Nonprofits deserve more than buzzwords,” said Cheryl Contee, co-author of the Amazon bestselling book AI for Nonprofits: Putting Artificial Intelligence to Work for Your Cause. “BrightWorks AI exists to make sure organizations don’t get left behind — or lose their humanity — in the race toward digital transformation.”

BrightWorks AI offers white glove services including:

• AI Strategy and Integration: Aligning AI initiatives with organizational goals and culture

• Policy and Governance: Creating clear, ethical guidelines for AI use

• Upskilling and Change Management: Preparing staff to work confidently with digital colleagues

• Risk and Ethics Management: Mitigating bias and maintaining public trust

• AI-Enhanced Fundraising and Community Engagement



Co-founder Hilary Cherner, a philanthropic strategy leader, and Ashley Boyd, an expert in social impact and digital policy, bring decades of experience helping organizations navigate complex systems and scale their impact. “AI gives us an opportunity to reimagine how the social sector operates,” said Cherner. “Philanthropy can play a catalytic role — not just funding technology, but empowering nonprofits to lead boldly with it.” “AI has the potential to make nonprofit work more efficient, more inclusive, and more joyful,” said Boyd. “We help leaders harness that potential responsibly.”

For more information or to schedule a complimentary consultation, visit www.BrightWorksAI.com and follow the team on LinkedIn.

