Michael K. Owino Exhibits Award-Winning Works at Rome Art Week 2025

Photo credit Maria Rand Four sisters Le chasseur qui ne chasserait pas:Print on canvas and paper.Available in different sizes.

Danish contemporary artist Michael K. Owino presents “Fragments of the Future” at Galleria La Pigna, Rome, October 23–30, 20

COPENHAGEN, DANMARK, DENMARK, October 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Danish contemporary artist Michael K. Owino, recognized internationally for his innovative and compelling visual work, will present his latest collection, Fragments of the Future, at Rome Art Week 2025. The exhibition runs from October 23–30, 2025 at Galleria La Pigna, Palazzo Maffei Marescotti, Via della Pigna 13, Rome, curated by Monica Ferrarini.Owino’s work has been displayed in major international art venues, including Paris, New York, and Venice, and he has received multiple awards this month alone, including The El Greco Fine Arts Award, The New Great Masters Prize, and Contemporary Art Collectors’ “Art Legends of Our Time”.The exhibition features Owino’s signature bold, dynamic pieces, reflecting his distinctive approach to contemporary art. Visitors can experience a curated selection of his recent sculptures and mixed media works, highlighting themes of transformation, identity, and human connection.Artist Biography:Michael K. Owino is a Danish contemporary artist whose work spans sculpture, mixed media, and visual installations. He has been internationally recognized for his innovative contributions to contemporary art, with exhibitions across Europe and the United States. His awards include The El Greco Fine Arts Award, The New Great Masters Prize, and Contemporary Art Collectors’ “Art Legends of Our Time”.For press inquiries or further information, please contact:Michael K. OwinoStudio Owino📧 michaelkarshoj@yahoo.dk📞 +45 23 41 09 83Instagram: @mickowino

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.