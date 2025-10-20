Gordon Jessop Early Warning Report

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, October 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pursuant to the terms of private sale transactions completed on October 20, 2025 (the “Disposition Date”), Mr. Gordon Jessop has disposed of direct ownership of 12,000,000 common shares (the “Disposition”) of Dynamite Blockchain Corp. (“Dynamite”).The Disposition was completed through privately negotiated transactions arm’s length transactions. Immediately prior to the Disposition, Mr. Jessop held direct ownership of 39,000,000 common shares of Dynamite, representing approximately 12.90% of Dynamite’s 302,939,600 issued and outstanding common shares.Following the Disposition, Mr. Jessop holds 27,000,000 common shares, representing approximately 8.91% of Dynamite’s 302,939,600 issued and outstanding common shares.The remaining shares are held for investment purposes. Mr. Jessop may, from time to time, acquire additional securities of Dynamite or dispose of some or all of their remaining holdings, depending on market conditions and other factors.Mr. Jessop will file an early warning report (the “Early Warning Report”) in accordance with applicable securities laws, in connection with the Disposition. A copy of the Early Warning Report will be available under Dynamite’s SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca Gordon JessopCycurid Technologies Ltd.

