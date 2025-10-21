Richard Tyler Receives 16th EXPY® Award for Broadway Production When My Soul Speaks

Lisa Nichols Live Samuel J. Friedman Theatre on Broadway in New York City on December 9, 2024. Lisa Nichols and Richard Tyler at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre during the Broadway premiere of When My Soul Speaks on December 9, 2024. When My Soul Speaks Richard Tyler Producer Social Media Image

Globally acclaimed CEO and producer of Emmy®-nominated documentaries honored for landmark theatrical debut starring Lisa Nichols.

This wasn’t just a Broadway debut, it was purpose meeting performance,” said Richard Tyler. “Lisa Nichols soared, and we created a moment that will echo far beyond the stage.” — Richard Tyler

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Richard Tyler, CEO of Richard Tyler International, Inc.®, best-selling author, producer of Emmy®-nominated documentaries, and Broadway producer, was honored with his 16th EXPY® Award at the prestigious ceremony held at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California.

The award recognizes Tyler’s Broadway debut production, When My Soul Speaks: Live on Broadway with Lisa Nichols, which premiered to a sold-out audience at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre on Broadway in New York City on December 9, 2024. The production united Emmy®-winning talent with one of the world’s most renowned motivational voices, Lisa Nichols, in a transformative theatrical experience that inspired audiences and critics alike.

The Red-Carpet interview, conducted by actress and correspondent Ashley Chaney, captures Tyler’s reflections on the creative journey, the power of storytelling, and the enduring impact of When My Soul Speaks. Television personality Bob Guiney served as Master of Ceremonies for the EXPY® Awards segment, adding to the evening’s celebration of excellence across industries.

“This award represents more than a production, it’s a testament to the power of purpose-driven storytelling,” said Tyler. “Lisa Nichols brought her soul to the stage, and together we created a moment that will echo for generations.”

Watch the full red-carpet interview on Vimeo:

https://vimeo.com/1126325881

“Your success tomorrow is in direct proportion to your ‘Commitment to Excellence®’ today.™” – Richard Tyler



ABOUT RICHARD TYLER

Richard Tyler is CEO of Richard Tyler International, Inc.®, a globally acclaimed training and consulting firm renowned for proprietary systems such as Sales Immersion®, Leadership Mastery™, and Creating and Sustaining Market Dominance™. Recognized globally as “The World’s Top Sales Trainer and Management Consultant,” Tyler is a best-selling author, Broadway producer, and producer of Emmy®-nominated documentaries whose work spans business, publishing, film, and performance. His legacy includes 18 TELLY® Awards, 16 EXPY® Awards, multiple Quilly® and Editor’s Choice honors, and a lifelong commitment to elevating human achievement across industries and mediums.

ABOUT LISA NICHOLS

Lisa Nichols is one of the world’s most-requested motivational speakers and the CEO of Motivating the Masses. A best-selling author and media personality, she has reached over 110 million people globally. Her journey from public assistance to leading a multimillion-dollar enterprise has inspired millions. Lisa’s Broadway debut, When My Soul Speaks, showcased her unmatched storytelling and stage presence.

ABOUT THE EXPY® AWARDS

The EXPY® Awards celebrate excellence in personal branding, leadership, and media influence. Held annually in Beverly Hills or Hollywood, California, the awards honor individuals who have made extraordinary contributions across industries and platforms. The EXPY® is a symbol of multidimensional impact, recognizing thought leaders, creators, and innovators whose work inspires and transforms.

ABOUT THE DIRECTORS

When My Soul Speaks: Live on Broadway was co-directed by two acclaimed storytellers whose combined vision elevated the production’s emotional and cinematic impact.

Nick Nanton is a 22-time Emmy® Award-winning director, producer, and best-selling author. As co-founder and CEO of DNA Films and the Dicks + Nanton Agency®, he has produced and directed over 60 documentaries, including Dickie V, Operation Toussaint, and Visioneer. His work has appeared on Amazon Prime, Disney+, ESPN, and Netflix, and he is known for crafting powerful narratives around iconic figures such as Rudy Ruettiger, Peter Diamandis, and Larry King.

Riaz Patel is a two-time Emmy®-nominated and NAACP Image Award-nominated director and executive producer specializing in transformative, perspective-shifting media. His work spans 21 countries and includes projects for NBCUniversal, Lifetime, Discovery, A&E, Hulu, and Netflix. Patel is also the creator of the EPIC System, a communication framework profiled by Forbes, CNN, and The Washington Post, and sits on the boards of Odyssey Impact (NYC) and The Jenesse Center (LA).

ABOUT BOB GUINEY

Bob Guiney is a television personality best known for his appearances on The Bachelor and The Bachelorette. He has hosted numerous programs including GSN Live and Date My House on TLC, and is a frequent contributor to The Today Show. A musician and author, Bob continues to engage audiences through live events, media appearances, and philanthropic work.

ABOUT ASHLEY CHANEY

Ashley Chaney is an actress, producer, and red-carpet correspondent known for her roles in SanFranLand, Robot Chicken, and My Crazy Ex. She has hosted national broadcasts and digital series covering entertainment, food, and travel. With a background in broadcast journalism and voiceover, Ashley brings charisma and depth to every interview and performance.

