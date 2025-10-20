Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,506 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 429,342 in the last 365 days.

Senate Bill 1068 Printer's Number 1257

PENNSYLVANIA, October 20 - Sponsors

YAW, PITTMAN, K. WARD, ARGALL, CULVER, PHILLIPS-HILL, LANGERHOLC, BROOKS, ROTHMAN, GEBHARD, HUTCHINSON, MARTIN, J. WARD, BARTOLOTTA, LAUGHLIN, PENNYCUICK, BAKER, ROBINSON, STEFANO, BROWN, VOGEL, DUSH, MASTRIANO, KEEFER, PICOZZI, FARRY

Short Title

An Act providing for the abrogation of regulations relating to the CO2 Budget Trading Program.

Generated 10/20/2025 06:54 PM

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Senate Bill 1068 Printer's Number 1257

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more