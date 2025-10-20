Submit Release
Senate Bill 6 Printer's Number 0434

PENNSYLVANIA, October 20 - Senate Bill 6

2025-2026 Regular Session

Sponsors

PHILLIPS-HILL, ROTHMAN, BROOKS, K. WARD, LAUGHLIN, BROWN, MARTIN, COSTA, BAKER, J. WARD, PENNYCUICK, STEFANO, DUSH, MASTRIANO

Short Title

An Act providing for the administration of permits by State agencies, for a tracking system for permit applications, for the establishment of permit programs, for third-party review of permit decision delays and for annual reports; establishing the Pennsylvania Office of Transformation and Opportunity and the Economic Development Strategy Group; and providing for their powers and duties.

Memo Subject

Transparency in Permitting

Actions

0434 Referred to INTERGOVERNMENTAL OPERATIONS, March 19, 2025
Reported as committed, Oct. 20, 2025
First consideration, Oct. 20, 2025

