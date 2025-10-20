Senate Bill 6 Printer's Number 0434

PENNSYLVANIA, October 20 - Senate Bill 6 2025-2026 Regular Session Sponsors PHILLIPS-HILL, ROTHMAN, BROOKS, K. WARD, LAUGHLIN, BROWN, MARTIN, COSTA, BAKER, J. WARD, PENNYCUICK, STEFANO, DUSH, MASTRIANO Short Title An Act providing for the administration of permits by State agencies, for a tracking system for permit applications, for the establishment of permit programs, for third-party review of permit decision delays and for annual reports; establishing the Pennsylvania Office of Transformation and Opportunity and the Economic Development Strategy Group; and providing for their powers and duties. Memo Subject Transparency in Permitting Actions 0434 Referred to INTERGOVERNMENTAL OPERATIONS, March 19, 2025 Reported as committed, Oct. 20, 2025 First consideration, Oct. 20, 2025 Generated 10/20/2025 06:54 PM

