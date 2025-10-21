American Academy McAllister Institute Achieves Nearly 90% Post-Graduate Employment Rate Despite Challenging Job Market

Leading Career Education Institute Expects Above Average Graduate Employment Rate in 2025, While Unveiling Enhanced Digital Presence and New Campus Facilities

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- American Academy McAllister Institute (AAMI), a premier institution dedicated to mortuary science education , today announced that 89% of its 2024 graduates have secured employment in their fields of study, maintaining the institute's exceptional near-90% post-graduation employment rate despite ongoing challenges in the national job market.The announcement comes as employers nationwide report hiring freezes and reduced workforce expansion, making AAMI's consistent track record particularly noteworthy. The institute achieved an 88% employment rate in 2023 and has sustained this momentum, expecting similar employment rates in 2025, demonstrating the continued demand for AAMI's career-ready graduates."In an employment landscape where recent graduates are facing unprecedented obstacles – including disruptions caused by artificial intelligence – our students continue to thrive," said Don Cymbor, President of American Academy McAllister Institute. "This success reflects our unwavering commitment to providing industry-relevant training, hands-on experience, and the practical skills that employers actively seek. Our graduates are entering an AI-proof career that will always require compassion and the human touch.”The employment milestone coincides with two significant developments at AAMI. The institute has launched a comprehensively redesigned website , offering prospective students and employers enhanced access to program information, student resources, and career outcomes data. The new digital platform reflects AAMI's commitment to transparency and accessibility in education.Additionally, AAMI has relocated to facilities within its current building, providing students with modernized learning environments designed to support the institute's career-focused curriculum. The enhanced campus footprint enables AAMI to accommodate growing enrollment while maintaining the personalized attention that has become a hallmark of the student experience."Our new website and facilities represent more than physical and digital upgrades – they represent our investment in student success," Cymbor added. "Every enhancement we make is designed with one goal in mind, and that is to prepare our graduates to enter, excel and sustain themselves in the workforce."AAMI's sustained employment success is attributed to its industry partnerships, practical curriculum design, and career services focus. Team members work closely with students from enrollment through job placement and beyond.For more information about American Academy McAllister Institute, its programs, and graduate outcomes, visit the new website at: www.aami.edu About American Academy McAllister Institute:American Academy McAllister Institute (AAMI) is a specialized educational institution dedicated to preparing students for careers in mortuary science and funeral service. For decades, AAMI has trained compassionate, skilled funeral directors who serve communities across the United States. With nearly 9 out of 10 graduates finding and sustaining and meaningful careers in this essential profession, AAMI combines rigorous academic training with hands-on experience to ensure graduates are fully prepared to serve families with dignity, professionalism, and care during life's most challenging moments. For more information, visit www.aami.edu

