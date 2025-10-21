Four Kitchens welcomes Colleen Carroll as CEO, launching a new chapter of women in leadership

A shift toward the future — and a celebration of what’s to come.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Four Kitchens is thrilled to announce the appointment of Colleen Carroll as Chief Executive Officer. With deep roots in development and a long-standing presence in the Drupal community, Colleen is uniquely positioned to guide the company into a new era of innovation and impact.

Colleen’s journey began in code — working closely with nonprofits and open-source communities — before leading teams at Palantir.net and One Design Company, where she nurtured cultures that empowered teams to do their best work and deliver meaningful impact for clients. That blend of technical fluency, and mission-driven leadership reflects the spirit of Four Kitchens: collaborative, thoughtful, and human-centered.

As part of this evolution, Chief Operating Officer Elia Milán has also been named Principal. Together, Colleen and Elia will lead Four Kitchens in strengthening its reputation for AI, content management, and web platforms for higher ed.

“This marks a new era for Four Kitchens — one defined by collaboration, creativity, and women leading together,” said Milán. “Colleen's experience bridges the best of where we’ve been and where we’re headed. She deeply understands the intersection of technology, design, and people — which is at the heart of how we work and who we are.”

This leadership transition follows Co-Founder Todd Ross Nienkerk’s decision to step away from day-to-day operations after two decades at the helm. Todd co-founded Four Kitchens in 2006 and has been a recognized leader in the agency, Drupal, and open-source communities. He will remain the company’s Owner and Chair, offering guidance as an advisor and steward of the company’s values.

“Four Kitchens is a company built on purpose, trust, and collective creativity,” said Carroll. “I’m honored to join this team, to partner with Elia, and to continue building on the foundation Todd created. His legacy has shaped a company that truly does good work in every sense — and I’m excited to help write the next chapter of that story.”

This leadership transition means continuity and evolution for Four Kitchens’ clients. Colleen brings both the technical fluency to understand complex challenges and the organizational insight to build solutions that last. Her commitment to open-source values ensures Four Kitchens will continue delivering the innovative, collaborative work clients depend on.

About Four Kitchens

Four Kitchens is a digital agency that specializes in AI, content management, and large-scale web platforms for higher ed, nonprofits, and associations. If you’re looking for help with a complex problem, long-term support, or an extension of your team, Four Kitchens is the strategic partner to help you succeed today — and lead tomorrow.

Legal Disclaimer:

