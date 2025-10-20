Governor Stein Provides NC Strong Update

NORTH CAROLINA, October 20 - Today Governor Josh Stein held his latest NC Strong Update to share progress North Carolina is making to shorten wait times and improve customer experience at the DMV, strengthen recovery efforts after Hurricane Helene, and support veterans transitioning into high-demand aerospace careers.

As lawmakers return to session this week, Governor Stein also called on the General Assembly to prioritize the health and safety of North Carolinians rather than pursue its partisan power grabs.

“The General Assembly needs to do its job – to keep people safe and healthy, not to strip them of their political power” said Governor Josh Stein. “The Republican leadership has to get its priorities straight and put people first. Let’s get to work.”

Public Safety and Mental Health

Governor Stein urged legislators to take action on his $195 million public safety proposal, which would address law enforcement staffing shortages by funding pay increases and recruitment and retention bonuses.

“We count on law enforcement for our safety,” said Governor Stein. “It’s time to put our money where our mouths are to get more well-trained cops on the beat and ensure families are safe.”

The Governor also called for urgent action to fully fund Medicaid to reverse recent painful cuts and to restore critical mental health funding eliminated by recent legislative cuts. Those cuts included $18.5 million from the state’s behavioral health system, $15.6 million from psychiatric inpatient and crisis beds, and $10 million in recurring funding from the Mental Health Task Force. Cuts to Medicaid providers went into effect on October 1 because the General Assembly failed to avert them in September or earlier.

“So far, the General Assembly has shown no sign that they will act to fill in the gaps and protect the health of all North Carolinians,” said Governor Stein. “If we really want to take mental health and public safety seriously, it is past time to fully fund Medicaid. It’s not too late to right the ship.”

DMV Improvements

Governor Stein and DMV Commissioner Paul Tine highlighted recent progress at the North Carolina Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV).

Last month, the Governor signed Senate Bill 245, allowing more North Carolinians to renew their driver’s licenses online. In just the first week, more than 10,000 people renewed their licenses remotely, helping shorten lines and improve in-person service. Thanks to funding approved by the legislature in August, the DMV filled all 64 newly created examiner positions within a month. Today, fewer than 5% of 632 positions statewide remain vacant.

“More examiners mean shorter lines and better experiences for customers,” said Governor Stein. “We still have work to do, but I’m proud of the progress DMV employees are making every day to serve North Carolinians and I’m grateful to the General Assembly for its partnership here.”

“I’m incredibly proud of the progress we’ve made through expanding online services, reducing vacancies, and improving customer experiences across the state,” said DMV Commissioner Paul Tine. “These achievements reflect our shared commitment to serving North Carolinians better. But we know our work isn’t finished. We’re going to keep pushing forward to make every DMV visit faster, easier, and less stressful for everyone.”

Hurricane Helene Recovery

Governor Stein spotlighted his recent announcement of $9 million in grants to 14 nonprofit Volunteer Organizations Active in Disasters (VOADs) actively supporting recovery efforts after Hurricane Helene.

“Nonprofit organizations have been incredible partners in Hurricane Helene recovery efforts,” said Governor Stein. “When bureaucracy slows us down, they surge ahead. These funds will help them keep up the good work they’re doing to help North Carolinians rebuild their lives.”

"The grant that we're talking about today enables All Hands & Hearts to keep up the momentum as we transition to long-term hurricane repair work – work that is needed now," said Rachel Deery with All Hands & Hearts. "This grant is critical to ensuring that a full range of quality resilient repairs is within reach for 25-30 households experiencing vulnerability."

VOAD grants help nonprofit organizations repair homes and restore essential components such as roofing, septic systems, and electrical wiring. In January, Governor Stein awarded $6 million in grants to Habitat for Humanity and Baptists on Mission, which have used these grants to repair a total of more than 500 homes.

Strengthening Our Workforce

Governor Stein highlighted last week’s job announcements, creating 237 new good-paying jobs in Bladen, Greene, and Lenoir counties and strengthening North Carolina’s status as the Top State for Business. As part of ongoing efforts to include more North Carolinians in the state’s economic success, the Governor celebrated the GE Aerospace Foundation’s $500,000 donation to the Heroes MAKE America Program in North Carolina.

“North Carolina was first in flight, and we are also the future of flight,” said Governor Stein. “The state is synonymous with aviation and aerospace innovation. To maintain our reputation, we have to put in the work and make sure employees are ready for the jobs of today and tomorrow. I thank GE Aerospace for this important investment in our vets.”

“North Carolina is home to more than 600,000 veterans, and each deserves meaningful opportunities to build their next chapter,” said Department of Military and Veterans Affairs Secretary Jocelyn Mitnaul Mallette. “We’re grateful to the GE Aerospace Foundation for investing in programs like Heroes MAKE America that help our service members and military spouses turn their skills into lasting careers right here in North Carolina.”

“As we continue to advance the future of flight, it is critical that we invest in developing talent to help us build it and bring it to life,” said Christian Meisner, GE Aerospace Chief Human Resource Officer and GE Aerospace Foundation Chair. “We look forward to working alongside our partners to reinforce North Carolina’s long-standing leadership as the first in flight and keystone of the aviation manufacturing industry.”

GE’s investment in Heroes MAKE America will fund a new aircraft and powerplant maintenance technician certificate program near Fort Bragg. The program will train dozens service members, veterans, National Guard and Reserve members, and military spouses each year for careers in advanced manufacturing and aerospace.

North Carolina’s aviation industry contributes $88 billion annually to the state’s economy and supports more than 427,000 jobs. The state is home to more than 400 aerospace companies, and each year 1,300 servicemembers in our state who have experience in the aerospace and aviation fields exit active-duty service.