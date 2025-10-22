Digital Align’s CUSO Secures Investment from Community First Credit Union of Florida, Expanding Momentum for AI Agents

Sam Inam, CEO, Community First Credit Union of Florida Melissa Thomas, COO, Community First Credit Union of Florida Rajesh Patil, CEO, Digital Agents Service Organization. (CUSO)

FREMONT, CA, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Digital Align Inc. , a California-headquartered leader in Automation Intelligence-powered business transformation for community financial institutions, announces its Credit Union Service Organization (CUSO), Digital Agents Service Organization (DASO), has received a strategic equity investment from Community First Credit Union of Florida . This investment will be used to accelerate growth and enhance Digital Align’s current Credit Union Automation Platform to Agentic Platform. Based in Jacksonville, Community First is one of Florida’s largest credit unions, with $2.8 billion in assets serving 180,000 members across 23 locations.Community First Credit Union of Florida’s investment in DASO underscores the industry’s shared vision to accelerate the adoption of highly trained, role-based Automation Intelligence Agents in credit unions nationwide resulting into an exponential growth opportunity over the next decade.DASO’s mission is to make role-based digital agents accessible and affordable for credit unions. Through this investment DASO, extends its leadership in agentic automation giving Community First and other credit union investors a direct voice in shaping the agentic automation roadmap. What sets DASO apart is its commitment to working alongside credit union staff to identify pain points, understand daily workflows, and ensure that automation solutions truly enhance rather than replace the human element that makes credit unions special."By partnering with DASO, we’re empowering our credit union to leverage Automation Intelligence Agents to streamline operations, reduce manual workloads, and deliver faster, more reliable service to our members. We are excited about the partnership based on the approach that DASO will collaborate with our teammates to identify friction in their manual tasks and to have proven workflows to help automate their process to improve our employee experience. We’re excited to help shape a future where Digital Agents are driving growth, and exceptional member experiences.” Melissa Thomas, COOCommunity First Credit Union of Florida"Our investment in DASO reflects our commitment to innovation and operational excellence. By working together, credit unions can accelerate digital transformation and ensure our members benefit from the latest advancements in automation and artificial intelligence. This collaboration allows us to pool resources and expertise to achieve efficiencies on-par with the largest financial institutions, while staying true to our personal employee and member experiences." Sam Inam, CEO, Community First Credit Union of Florida. Sam added “Digital Align does an amazing job of workflow automation by truly partnering with our team members. In this collaborative process, they help our staff identify frustrations with manual, repetitive tasks and work together to develop automation solutions that benefit their day-to-day work.”"This strategic investment from Community First Credit Union validates our vision for Automation X Intelligence Agents as a transformative force in the credit union industry. With DASO, we’re enabling credit unions to scale efficiently, minimize errors, and rapidly adapt to changing member needs-creating a future-ready workforce that combines human expertise with intelligent automation." Rajesh Patil, CEO, Digital Agents Service Organization (DASO)About Digital Agents Service Organization LLC. DASO, part of Digital Align helps Credit Unions and Community Banks streamline operations, meet business objectives, and achieve operational excellence. With over 30 active community banks, Digital Align has established as a leader in automation for Credit Unions, first with RPA and now with Digital Agents.About Community First Credit Union of FloridaCommunity First Credit Union of Florida, celebrating 90 years of service in 2025, is a state-chartered credit union based in Jacksonville serving anyone who lives or works on the First Coast. Community First is one of the largest credit unions in Florida, with $2.8 billion in assets, 180,000 members, 23 locations, and more than 450 employees. A not-for-profit, Community First is a full-service financial institution offering banking, loans, mortgages, and investments for consumers and businesses across Northeast Florida.Media Contacts:Maria Coppola, APR, CPRC Swati SinhaCommunity First Credit Union Digital Align Inc.(904) 312-3321 650-485-9121maria@coppolapr.com marketing@digitalalign.com

