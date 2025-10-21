Glass + Metal Craft Announces New Forward-Facing Leadership Team

The promotions decades of additional experience closer to the customer

WIXOM, MI, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Glass + Metal Craft , a premier glass and metal fabricator serving architects and glaziers throughout the United States and Canada, today announced a new Leadership Team for its forward-facing operations.Paul Kondrat has been promoted to Architectural Systems Director of Engineering. In this role he will focus on bringing solutions to customers by providing constructible, reliable, turnkey architectural systems. Paul brings over 19 years experience at G+MC in design, people, and product management.Andy Bulinda will serve as Architectural Products Director of Design, spearheading the design, marketing, and execution of the company’s pre-engineered architectural systems. Bulinda has served G+MC for more than 23 years.Mike McKenzie, with over 16 years of experience in the glass industry, will serve as Architectural Systems National Sales Director. McKenzie will focus on customer needs to identify growth, build and maintain current relationships, and provide field input for the development of innovative products.ABOUTOver the past 60+ years Glass + Metal Craft has built a national reputation for super-flat insulated glass, while also transforming itself into a premier resource to architects envisioning glass and metal architectural systems as elements in their next project. Learn more at www.glassandmetalcraft.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.