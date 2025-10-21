Tenaya at Yosemite Announces Partnership with King of Christmas

Beloved Mountain Retreat Unveils Exclusive Holiday Collaboration, Bringing Extra Cheer to its Time-Honored Traditions

FISH CAMP, CA, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tenaya at Yosemite , nestled amid the towering pines of the Sierra National Forest and a destination long celebrated for its enchanting holiday traditions, announces an exclusive first-time collaboration with leading artificial holiday decor brand King of Christmas . The partnership will add extra holiday cheer to Tenaya’s lodge lobby and select Explorer Cabins throughout this November and December. Additional holiday cheer will be spread throughout Tenaya at Yosemite with additional trees, decor and festive touches, programming, events and more.“Each holiday season Tenaya at Yosemite transforms into a winter wonderland – buzzing with excitement,” said Brett Archer, general manager of Tenaya at Yosemite. “We’re honored to add another layer of nostalgia and warmth to our offerings through this exclusive partnership with King of Christmas. Our commitment to memorable experiences is at the heart of everything we do, and with that very intention, we’re so excited to see all the joy that these special touches will bring to our guests’ overall experience.”Setting the tone for the season, select Tenaya at Yosemite Explorer Cabins will feature a 7.5-foot Royal Fir Slim Christmas Tree by King of Christmas, adorned with warm lights, classic ribbon, pinecone and reindeer ornaments, and the King of Christmas Pre-lit Royal Fir Collection Set—including a wreath, garland, and twin 3-foot trees. In the main lodge lobby, the holiday atmosphere will be elevated with two stunning 9-foot King FlockArtificial Christmas Trees and two 8-foot King FlockSlim Artificial Christmas Trees, all aglow with thousands of warm white LED lights."At King of Christmas, our passion has always been to share the joy and wonder of the holidays,” said Rachael Thomas, head of partnerships at King of Christmas. “We’re delighted to bring that same spirit to Tenaya at Yosemite, where the magic of winter comes alive against the backdrop of a true wonderland. In collaboration with Tenaya, we’re creating an immersive holiday experience that extends beyond the home, welcoming guests to celebrate, connect, and make memories that will last for years to come."An exclusive enclave nestled on the grounds of the resort, Tenaya’s Explorer Cabins offer more than 500-square-feet of living space located on beautifully forested acres with creek, alpine and meadow views. With access to a dedicated Clubhouse, guests can enjoy a wide variety of amenities to make the most of their Tenaya experience. The Explorer Cabins and Clubhouse are a 10-minute walk from the main lodge along a pristine path.Each cabin features extended space, including two bedrooms, a living room to enjoy with loved ones, and a covered 90-square-foot porch to relax and delight in the view. Explorer Cabins also include a wet bar area with a compact fridge, microwave and 10-cup coffee maker.Tenaya at Yosemite and King of Christmas invite guests to discover a truly one-of-a-kind holiday—where the beauty of Yosemite’s winter landscape meets the sparkle and warmth of the season. To learn more or book a stay at Tenaya at Yosemite, please visit, www.VisitTenaya.com . To learn more about King of Christmas, please visit www.KingofChristmas.com About Tenaya at YosemiteThe AAA Four Diamond rated Tenaya at Yosemite offers the perfect home-base to stay, eat, and play while visiting the Yosemite Valley. Nestled deep in the sequoia forests mere minutes from Yosemite National Park, Tenaya at Yosemite features a newly renovated main lodge, as well as private cottages and cabins perfect for groups. The remodeled rooms fuse earthy tones with modern touches to provide a sanctuary within the great outdoors. With plenty to explore on-site and inside the park, there’s an abundance of unforgettable year-round experiences awaiting you. Tenaya features a resort-style pool for a refreshing break from soaking up the sunshine, which includes a poolside bar and cabanas for private service. For even more pampering, The Ascent Spa offers rejuvenating wellness treatments and saunas. The thrill-seekers will enjoy endless recreation possibilities from hiking amidst the towering Sequoias, to exhilarating mountain bike adventures, to immersive guided outings with Yosemite 360 tours. Spend your evenings at Tenaya dining at Embers or Jackalopes Bar & Grill, then gather around the fire pits for s’mores and stargazing. Whether you seek national park exploration, or you’re just in need of a getaway to the Sierra mountains – Tenaya at Yosemite is the place to be. Learn more at www.visittenaya.com . Tenaya at Yosemite is owned and operated by Delaware North, a global leader in hospitality.About King of ChristmasKing of Christmas is the premier destination for high-quality, lifelike artificial Christmas trees and timeless holiday décor. With a commitment to exceptional craftsmanship and thoughtful design, we help families across the country create cherished memories and lasting traditions with the people they love. Each product is designed to bring the magic of the season into every home. With fast nationwide shipping and dedicated customer service, King of Christmas is here to make every Christmas truly unforgettable. Learn more at www.KingofChristmas.com About Delaware NorthDelaware North is a global leader in the hospitality and entertainment industry. The company annually serves more than a half-billion guests across three continents, including at high-profile sports venues, airports, national and state parks, restaurants, resorts, hotels, and casinos. Building on more than a century of enduring partnerships and a commitment to local communities and sustainability, Delaware North’s vision is to delight guests by creating the world’s best experiences today while reimagining tomorrow. Learn more at www.DelawareNorth.com and connect with us on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.About Delaware North Parks and ResortsInspired by the great outdoors, Delaware North Parks and Resorts operates lodging, food, beverage and retail services, along with recreational activities and educational programming at destinations throughout North America, Australia and New Zealand. The portfolio includes lodging in and near many iconic national and state parks, including Grand Canyon, Yellowstone, Shenandoah, Sequoia & Kings Canyon and Olympic National Parks and Niagara Falls State Park, as well as at cultural attractions such as Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex.

