Charles Sturt University Partners with LSL Plus to Advance Sustainable Long Service Leave Compliance

Long Service Leave Sustainable Pay Compliance

Charles Sturt University partners with LSL Plus to enhance sustainable long service leave compliance using a cloud-based, data-driven platform.

SYDNEY, NEW SOUTH WALES, AUSTRALIA, October 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- LSL Plus, Australia’s leading provider of sustainable long service leave compliance solutions, is proud to announce a landmark partnership with Charles Sturt University. The university has engaged LSL Plus to implement its long service leave (LSL) management product, ensuring compliance and LSL transparency across the university’s workforce.“We’re thrilled to welcome Charles Sturt University to the LSL Plus community,” said Eric Moore, CEO of LSL Plus. “Their commitment to sustainable LSL compliance practices aligns with our mission to bring clarity and control to LSL compliance. This partnership establishes a new benchmark for the sector.”This partnership marks a significant step forward in transforming LSL compliance within the higher education sector. As more Australian universities adopt automated, data-driven solutions to manage employee entitlements and LSL obligations, LSL Plus is well-positioned to meet rising demand.LSL Plus offers a modular, cloud-based platform that helps organisations manage LSL liabilities with precision, reduce compliance risk, manage employee portability using recognition of prior service functionality and streamline remediation . Seamlessly integrating with payroll systems, it delivers as a cost-effective subscription service.The initiative has been championed internally by Michelle Crosby, Chief Operating Officer at Charles Sturt University, who emphasised the importance of proactive compliance for employee LSL.At LSL Plus, we’re proud to support this transformation by providing a solution that empowers institutions to meet their LSL obligations with confidence, care, and ease.About LSL PlusLSL Plus is Australia’s leading platform for sustainable long service leave compliance. LSL Plus is an Australian company founded in 2024 in Sydney to address the growing need for accurate and sustainable Long Service Leave compliance. With complex, state-based legislation and increasing scrutiny on payroll practices, LSL Plus provides advanced technology solutions that help businesses manage entitlements, financial accruals, legislative updates, and historical remediation with confidence. Its modular platform includes tools including LSL Plus Compliance Core™, LSL Plus Finance Accrual™, LSL Plus Legislation Manager™, LSL Plus Remediation™, and LSL Plus Secure Connect API™ — each designed to reduce risk, improve accuracy, and support fair outcomes for employees. LSL Plus partners with organisations, payroll providers, and auditors across Australia to deliver robust LSL compliance at scale, promoting trust, transparency, and long-term financial sustainability in Long Service Leave management.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.