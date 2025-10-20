M.C.I Foods, Inc., Recalls Breakfast Burrito and Wrap Products

The Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) is advising consumers that M.C.I. Foods, Inc., is recalling more than 90,000 pounds of specific lots of ready-to eat breakfast burrito and wrap products containing egg that may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes (Lm). The individually wrapped and bulk packed frozen breakfast burritos and wraps were produced between September 17, 2025, and October 14, 2025.

The recalled products have the establishment number "EST. 1162A" or "P-5890A" inside the USDA mark of inspection. A list of the recalled products is available online. Pictures of the labels on recalled products are also available online. These products were shipped to foodservice institutions nationwide. While the products may have been distributed to schools, it was from commercial sales and not part of the federal National School Lunch Program.

There have been no illnesses reported in association with this outbreak.

People who eat food that is contaminated with Lm can get listeriosis, a serious infection that primarily affects older adults, people with weakened immune systems, and pregnant women and their newborns. Other people may be impacted, but it happens less often. Listeriosis can cause fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance, and convulsions sometimes preceded by diarrhea or other gastrointestinal symptoms. A serios infection can spread beyond the gastrointestinal system. In pregnant women, the infection can cause miscarriages, stillbirths, premature delivery, or life-threatening infection of the newborn. In addition, serious and sometimes fatal infections can occur in older adults and people with weakened immune systems.

Listeriosis is treated with antibiotics. People in the high-risk groups who have flu-like symptoms within two months after eating food contaminated with Lm should get medical care and tell the healthcare professional they may have eaten food contaminated with Lm.

Institutions should check their refrigerators and freezers for recalled products. Any recalled products should be thrown away and should not be served.