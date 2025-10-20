Dr. Madison Fandel, ND, Educates Women on the Importance of Hormone Balance and Individualized Treatment

We take the time to understand the root cause—whether it’s stress, nutrient depletion, or perimenopause—and build a plan that restores balance naturally and effectively.” — Dr. Madison Fandel, ND

PACIFICA , CA, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Naturopathic physician Dr. Madison Fandel, ND , is shedding light on one of the most overlooked yet critical aspects of health— hormone balance. At her practice in Pacifica, California, Dr. Fandel provides comprehensive, personalized care for individuals experiencing symptoms of hormonal imbalance, offering advanced therapies such as bioidentical hormone replacement therapy (BHRT), nutritional optimization, and lifestyle medicine.“Hormones are the body’s messengers,” says Dr. Fandel. “When they’re in balance, we feel energized, focused, and emotionally stable. But when they’re disrupted—even slightly—the effects can ripple across every system of the body.”Hormones are chemical regulators produced by the endocrine glands that control everything from metabolism and growth to mood, sexual function, and sleep. Yet, chronic stress, aging, poor nutrition, and environmental toxins can all interfere with normal hormone production.Common signs of hormonal imbalance include fatigue, weight gain, hot flashes, decreased libido, mood swings, muscle loss, thinning hair, and sleep disturbances. In women, symptoms may also include irregular menstrual cycles, vaginal dryness, and anxiety; in men, low testosterone can lead to decreased muscle tone, erectile dysfunction, and low motivation.Dr. Fandel emphasizes that restoring hormone balance starts with testing, not guessing. Each patient undergoes a detailed consultation and laboratory assessment to determine their individual hormonal profile before beginning treatment.Her approach includes support for key hormones such as:- Estrogen – protects heart, bone, and brain health; low levels can cause hot flashes, mood swings, and insomnia.- Progesterone – promotes calm, regulates the menstrual cycle, and supports thyroid function.- Testosterone – essential for muscle tone, libido, and overall vitality in both men and women.- Cortisol – the body’s main stress hormone, which, when imbalanced, contributes to fatigue, cravings, and sleep problems.- Thyroid hormones (T3, T4) – regulate metabolism, energy, and brain function; low levels can lead to depression, weight gain, and sluggishness.Each hormone plays an integral role in the body’s interconnected systems. “You can’t fix what you don’t measure,” Dr. Fandel explains. “We take the time to understand the root cause—whether it’s stress, nutrient depletion, or perimenopause—and build a plan that restores balance naturally and effectively.”Dr. Fandel’s patients receive customized treatment plans that may include bioidentical hormones, targeted nutritional support, stress reduction strategies, and lifestyle guidance designed to rebalance the body at a foundational level.Those experiencing unexplained fatigue, mood shifts, or weight changes are encouraged to seek professional evaluation rather than simply attributing symptoms to aging or stress.

