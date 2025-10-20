New Global Study Finds eSIM Providers Respond Faster Than Traditional Telecoms

eSIM Support Test

Alertify tested customer support from over 100 eSIM providers worldwide—results reveal big differences in speed, reliability, and service quality.

In the connectivity industry, speed equals trust,” the Alertify report concludes. “eSIM brands that respond within minutes don’t just solve problems — they earn loyalty.” — Sandra Dragosavac, Alertify founder

RIJEKA, CROATIA, October 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alertify, a leading travel tech media and roaming consultancy, has published new findings from an extensive independent test analyzing customer support quality across the global eSIM industry. After contacting more than 100 eSIM providers worldwide using identical customer queries, the study reveals that while the eSIM market still faces inconsistencies in support channels, its best performers are far ahead of traditional telecom operators when it comes to responsiveness and customer care.A Rapidly Growing Market with Uneven Service StandardsAccording to Juniper Research, the number of eSIM connections is set to surpass 3.4 billion by 2025, fueled by smartphones, IoT devices, and the surge in digital travelers. Yet, despite technological progress, customer experience remains fragmented.Alertify’s research shows a wide variation in response times, communication tools, and service efficiency among eSIM providers — ranging from instant replies to complete silence.“The eSIM market has matured technologically but not yet operationally,” said an Alertify spokesperson. “Support speed and quality vary dramatically, but the best companies are setting new benchmarks for digital customer care.”Chat Support: Helpful or Just a Digital Front?Many eSIM providers advertise “24/7 live chat,” yet Alertify’s testing uncovered that these promises often translate into automated bots with delayed human follow-ups. Still, several brands demonstrated impressive real-time service.Providers that delivered reasonable, logical, and timely responses included:Billion Connect, ByteSIM, Firsty, FairPlay-mobile, GePanda, iRoamly, Holafly, MobiMatter, Nomad, RapideSIM, Roamless, SimOptions, Truely, Ubigi, Yesim, Zadarma, and Zetexa.Conversely, many others offered only email support or inactive chat widgets. Even more surprising, WhatsApp — expected to be the fastest channel — was often the slowest, with some providers listing invalid or outdated numbers.Email Support Emerges as the Real WinnerDespite the rise of chatbots and social messaging, traditional email proved to be the most reliable and fastest support channel.The study found that several eSIM companies responded in under 10 minutes, outperforming even large telecom providers:Truely – instant (under 1 minute)eSIMi.io – 2 minuteChillaxSIM – 2 minutesRoamify – 4 minutesSuperalink – 5 minutesYesim – 5 minutesAlways Mobile – 7 minutesAlodata – 8 minutesGigago – 12 minutesStrongesim – 20 minutesMobiMatter – 35 minutesEskimo.travel – 49 minuteseSimatic – 51 minutesOther honorable mentions include esimfox, Saily, Global Yo, Kolet, and Jetpac, which also provided consistent and polite support.“We were positively surprised by how fast and human many eSIM companies replied — often faster than airlines, banks, or global telecoms,” said Alertify’s research editor. “That’s a big shift in the travel connectivity landscape.”Verification Overload Still Frustrates UsersSome providers continue to require unnecessary details like IMEI numbers, ICCIDs, order IDs, or account numbers before offering help. However, the best-performing companies — including Truely, Yesim, Roamify, and Superalink — focused on understanding the issue first, offering immediate solutions without bureaucracy.“Travelers need answers, not admin,” Alertify emphasized. “When you’re abroad with no data, the last thing you should do is search your inbox for an ICCID or upload ID documents. The smartest eSIM providers understand this.”The Bigger Picture: eSIMs Are Outpacing Telecoms in Customer CareThe findings highlight a major shift: eSIM companies are outperforming traditional telecom operators in responsiveness and customer satisfaction.While legacy carriers still rely on call centers and outdated systems, most eSIM providers operate with digital-first teams, AI triage, and global, multilingual support desks. According to GSMA Intelligence, eSIM adoption among mobile users has doubled since 2022—and customer experience is now a key differentiator.“In the connectivity industry, speed equals trust,” the Alertify report concludes. “eSIM brands that respond within minutes don’t just solve problems — they earn loyalty.”Why It MattersIn an era where travelers depend on mobile connectivity for safety, navigation, and payments, support quality can define the entire eSIM experience. As Alertify’s test shows, a two-minute email reply can make the difference between being stranded and being back online.The report also calls for greater industry transparency, suggesting that eSIM providers should publish average response times and clarify which support channels are truly live.About AlertifyAlertify is a leading travel technology media platform and roaming consultant focused on making global connectivity simple, affordable, and smart. It specializes in eSIMs, SIM cards, and travel tech insights, comparing over 110 providers across 200+ countries through tools like the Best eSIM Finder and Roaming Cost Calculator.Beyond its media and research work, Alertify also offers digital marketing services for travel, tourism, and tech companies—including content marketing, SEO, PR, and campaign strategy — helping brands grow visibility and trust in the global travel tech ecosystem.

