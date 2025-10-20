McMinn County Man Arrested, Charged in TBI Internet Crimes Against Children Investigation

MCMINN COUNTY – Special agents assigned to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force have arrested and charged an Athens man in connection to an ongoing child exploitation case.

TBI agents received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, concerning Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM) being uploaded by a Discord user, later identified as Micah Boring (DOB 07-05-2000). With the help of the Athens Police Department, TBI agents executed a search warrant at Boring’s residence, and seized multiple electronic devices. Upon further investigation of the electronic devices, agents discovered thousands of images of CSAM.

On September 16th, the McMinn County Grand Jury returned indictments charging Micah Boring with one count of Sexual Exploitation of a Minor – Over 100 Images and one count of Aggravated Sexual Exploitation of a Minor – Over 25 Images.

On September 30th, he was arrested and booked into the McMinn County Jail on a bond of $500,000.

The charges and allegations referenced in this release are merely accusations of criminal conduct and not evidence. The defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt and convicted through due process of law.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is an ICAC affiliate of the Tennessee ICAC Task Force. Anyone with information about these cases or other cases of online child exploitation should contact the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Tipline at 1-800-TBI-FIND, TipsToTBI@tbi.tn.gov, or report via the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) Cyber Tipline at CyberTipline.org.

The TBI has information about online dangers, sextortion, and common-sense tips for the public on its website, at www.tn.gov/tbi. Parents and caregivers looking for resources aimed at helping children develop online safety skills should visit the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children’s website, at www.netsmartz.org.