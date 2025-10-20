Whitehouse Statement on Trump Targeting Army Corps Projects in Blue States

“The American people deserve a President not a mob boss,” said the EPW Ranking Member

Washington, D.C.—Senator Sheldon Whitehouse (D-R.I.), issued the following statement after the Trump Administration announced it was pausing $11 billion in water infrastructure projects with the Army Corps of Engineers in California, Illinois, Maryland, New York, Oregon, New Mexico, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Rhode Island, Delaware and Colorado:

“Yet again, the corrupt Trump Administration is weaponizing government against its political opponents, this time by threatening to terminate water infrastructure projects in blue states. Trump already tried to bludgeon Democrats into submission by canceling money-saving, clean energy projects in states that didn’t vote for him, and now he’s putting community safety at risk. The American people deserve a President not a mob boss.”