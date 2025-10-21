SABR Welcomes New Board Members

Fogarty Kindred Gawryliuk

Three directors have been added to the leadership team.

JEFFERSON CITY, MO, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Sustainable Advanced Biofuel Refiners (SABR) Coalition is pleased to welcome three new leaders to the board of directors: Ron Kindred, Kerry Fogarty and Chad Gawryliuk. The trio will join nine other directors in representing SABR members, which include feedstock growers, biodiesel producers, distributors, retailers and consumers who advocate for policy that promotes the use of sustainable feedstocks and levels the playing field for all fuels.

“I’m very excited to welcome Ron, Kerry and Chad to the SABR board of directors,” said Joe Jobe, CEO of SABR. “From the feedstock industry to the crush sector and biodiesel, all three are leaders in their own field and will provide a unique perspective and great leadership to our board.”

Kindred is a director and past chairman of the Illinois Soybean Association and has served with the organization for nearly two decades. In addition, he represents Illinois on the American Soybean Association. He raises corn and soybeans on his farm in central Illinois alongside his wife and son.

“I am excited to join the SABR board and help promote the expansion of the biofuel industry,” said Kindred. “This is a vital industry for Illinois soybean farmers, and I look forward to being involved at a higher level.”

Fogarty is a quality control manager with Incobrasa Industries, a leading soybean processing and biodiesel manufacturing facility out of Illinois. Fogarty joined Incobrasa in 1997 and has been an integral part of the biodiesel operation. He also sits on the board of directors for the National Oilseed Processors Association.

“As a soybean crusher and biodiesel producer, Incobrasa’s interests are well-aligned with those of SABR,” Fogarty said. “We look forward to working with such a dedicated group to secure a future for our business as well as the farm communities that we support in central Illinois.”

Based out of the Houston, Texas, area, Gawryliuk is the head of biodiesel at Pilot Company, where he’s been employed since 2019. In his role, Gawryliuk ensures reliable access to biofuels and renewables, supports supply chain optimization and helps his organization navigate the evolving regulatory landscape tied to fuel standards and credits. Prior to Pilot Company, he traded biofuels for AOT Energy Americas in Calgary and Houston.

“Our board of directors plays an important role in the success of SABR, including spreading the word of what we do and stand for, recruiting new members and shaping the future of the organization,” Jobe said. “I look forward to working with our new board members as we go forward.”

Learn more about the SABR board of directors by visiting sabrcoalition.org/leadership.

About the SABR Coalition

Sustainable Advanced Biofuel Refiners (SABR) is a coalition of stakeholders invested in building out America’s first advanced biofuel—biodiesel. Biodiesel is the most cost-effective means to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from medium- and heavy-duty vehicles, providing numerous economic, environmental and energy security benefits. It is produced from renewable resources such as soybean oil, used cooking oil and animal fats. SABR is a 501(c)(6) with members from every link in the value chain from feedstock growers to biodiesel producers, distributors, retailers and consumers, as well as infrastructure, product and service providers.

