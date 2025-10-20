Nathans Investigations Celebrates a Decade as Florida’s Top Private Investigation Agency

Nathans Investigations – Florida’s Leading Private Investigation Agency

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nathans Investigations, a veteran-owned private investigation agency based in Florida, is proud to celebrate 10 years of recognition as the state’s top private investigation firm. Named among the Best Private Investigation Agencies in Florida for a decade by "Three Best Rated", the agency has also been honored as a "Best of Florida Regional Winner", reflecting its commitment to professional excellence and trusted results.

In addition to its consistent industry accolades, Nathans Investigations is rated A+ by the Better Business Bureau (BBB), is a Verified Veteran-Owned Business, and holds prestigious Top Pro distinctions — all of which reflect the agency’s long-standing dedication to ethical service and client satisfaction.

Founder Eric Nathan, a Certified International Investigator and member of the World Association of Detectives, along with Nathans Investigations, has been featured in high-profile media including NPR's Morning Edition, Freakonomics Radio, and Crime Stories with Nancy Grace, as well as publications such as Lawyer Magazine, Miami Community Newspapers, Voyage Magazine, Canvas Rebel, Shoutout Miami, and the South Florida Business Journal. These appearances spotlight the agency’s expertise, ethical approach, and unique insight into the private investigation world.

“Celebrating a decade as Florida’s most trusted investigation firm is an incredible milestone,” said Eric, founder of Nathans Investigations. “We take pride in helping our clients uncover the truth while maintaining the highest standards of discretion and professionalism.”

Comprehensive, Confidential, Results-Driven Services

Nathans Investigations provides a full range of professional investigative services to clients across Florida — including high profile individuals, families, attorneys, and corporate entities. Services include:

Surveillance

Online Investigations

Background Checks and Due Diligence

Insurance Fraud and Worker’s Comp Investigations

Child Custody and Family Law Support

Corporate Investigations and Internal Fraud Cases

Missing Persons and Witness Location Services

Infidelity and Relationship Investigations

Litigation Support and Evidence Documentation

Each case is approached with the agency’s core values of discretion, transparency, and ethical conduct — ensuring clients receive not only accurate results but peace of mind.

With a decade of proven success and national recognition, Nathans Investigations continues to lead the way in delivering confidential, results-driven investigative services for individuals, attorneys, and businesses throughout the state of Florida.

About Nathans Investigations

Nathans Investigations is a veteran-owned private investigation firm based in Florida. Specializing in surveillance, online investigations, fraud, and legal support, the agency has earned a reputation for its ethical approach, investigative accuracy, and long-standing client trust.

