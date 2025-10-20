AG Rayfield Issues Statement After Ninth Circuit Grants Stay on Temporary Restraining Order

Oregon Attorney General Dan Rayfield today issued the following statement after the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals granted the federal government’s motion to stay the first Temporary Restraining Order (TRO) blocking the president’s order to deploy federalized Oregon National Guard troops to Portland:

“Today’s ruling, if allowed to stand, would give the president unilateral power to put Oregon soldiers on our streets with almost no justification. We are on a dangerous path in America.

“Oregon joins Judge Graber in urging the full Ninth Circuit to ‘act swiftly’ en banc ‘to vacate the majority’s order before the illegal deployment of troops under false pretenses can occur.’ And, like her, we ‘ask those who are watching this case unfold to retain faith in our judicial system for just a little while longer.’

“Members of the Oregon National Guard are our neighbors, family members, and friends. Their safety is important. As a community, we need to come together and help make sure they are sent home as soon as possible. That means keeping Portland peaceful and safe while our fight in the court moves forward.”