RPC Provider Spectrum Nodes Stays Online Amid Outage

Spectrum Nodes, a leading RPC provider, stays fully online amid global server outages, serving 175+ blockchains through resilient bare-metal nodes.

ST JULIAN'S, MALTA, October 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- While widespread server outages are impacting cloud infrastructure providers and centralized data centers across multiple regions, Spectrum Nodes, a leading RPC provider for blockchain developers and enterprises, proudly announces that all of its globally load-balanced bare-metal nodes are fully operational and serving requests at maximum capacity.

As thousands of web applications and decentralized services experience downtime, Spectrum Nodes’ infrastructure continues to deliver uninterrupted access to over 175 blockchain networks, including Ethereum, Polygon, Bitcoin, Cosmos, Solana, and more. The company’s commitment to resilience and decentralization is being put to the test - and it’s passing flawlessly.

“Our design philosophy from day one has been about independence, reliability, and performance,” said Isaac Zarb, CTO of Spectrum Nodes. “While the internet scrambles to restore cloud servers, our globally distributed bare-metal RPC infrastructure hasn’t skipped a beat. Every endpoint is live, balanced, and serving traffic as expected. Customers can continue to rely on Spectrum Nodes for stable RPC access even in the most volatile conditions.”

Spectrum Nodes’ multi-region load balancing and hardware-level redundancy allow for continuous RPC service delivery without reliance on any single cloud provider. Each data center is strategically located and synchronized to handle real-time blockchain data requests across continents. The company’s infrastructure stack prioritizes decentralization, direct hardware control, and network-level optimization to eliminate single points of failure that typically affect virtualized or cloud-based setups.

The current global server instability underscores the importance of bare-metal RPC infrastructure for Web3 scalability and reliability. By owning and operating its physical servers, Spectrum Nodes ensures low-latency, high-availability RPC endpoints for developers, validators, and institutional blockchain users worldwide.

“Many RPC providers rely solely on hyperscale cloud environments that can go offline without warning,” continued Zarb. “Our hybrid model, rooted in physical bare metal and distributed load balancing, ensures that our clients stay online even when the rest of the web doesn’t. That’s what true infrastructure resilience looks like.”

Spectrum Nodes is not only serving developers during this outage but has also seen a significant uptick in new endpoint connections as users migrate from failing cloud-hosted providers. The network’s automated scaling mechanisms are absorbing the increased traffic seamlessly, maintaining consistent response times across all supported blockchains.

With performance monitoring dashboards showing zero downtime and 100% uptime across all major RPC endpoints, Spectrum Nodes reinforces its position as one of the most reliable RPC providers in the blockchain ecosystem.

Developers and teams building on Ethereum, Cosmos, Solana, Fuel, and dozens of other networks can continue to connect to Spectrum Nodes with confidence. The company’s operational transparency and real-time status reporting remain publicly available through its monitoring platform, ensuring full visibility for all users.

In times of widespread internet disruption, Spectrum Nodes stands as proof that robust, decentralized RPC infrastructure can keep the blockchain ecosystem moving forward without interruption.

About Spectrum Nodes

Spectrum Nodes is a leading RPC provider delivering high-performance, globally distributed infrastructure for more than 175 blockchain networks. By operating bare-metal nodes with advanced load balancing and security at the core, Spectrum Nodes empowers developers, enterprises, and protocols with reliable, low-latency blockchain connectivity.

Legal Disclaimer:

