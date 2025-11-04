District 4 Labs Supercharges DARKSIDE Platform with Advanced Threat Intelligence from Infostealer Logs

DARKSIDE Platform

Addition of tens of millions of stealer logs provides DARKSIDE users with real-time, actionable threat intelligence

By parsing and structuring these logs with the same care as our other datasets, DARKSIDE is distilling massive volumes of compromised data into a clear, actionable signal.” — Matteo Tomasini, Founder and CEO

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- District 4 Labs , a leader in Dark Web intelligence, has enhanced its flagship product, DARKSIDE , by integrating tens of millions of stealer logs containing hundreds of billions of records. By combining this high-recency data with its existing archive of tens of billions of historical breached records, DARKSIDE now offers investigators and security professionals a more powerful and comprehensive tool to unmask threat actors, disrupt cyber attacks, and accelerate OSINT investigations.So, what are Stealer Logs? Stealer logs are collections of data exfiltrated from a victim’s device by infostealer malware. While malicious actors use them to exploit victims, District 4 Labs transforms this raw underground data into structured intelligence that helps investigators and defenders identify compromised credentials, assess exposure, and mitigate risk.This malware typically targets the vast amount of sensitive information stored in web browsers, including:• Saved passwords and autofill data• Session cookies and browsing history• Credit card details and financial information• System information and other digital fingerprints"This isn't just about adding data; it's about providing smarter data," said Matteo Tomasini, Founder & CEO. "By parsing and structuring these logs with the same care as our other datasets, DARKSIDE is distilling massive volumes of compromised data into a clear, actionable signal."THE DISTRICT 4 LABS ADVANTAGE: A FUSED INTELLIGENCE LAYERThe true power of DARKSIDE’s integration lies not only in the stealer logs themselves but in how they enhance District 4 Labs’ extensive repository of historical breach data. By fusing real-time intelligence with deep historical context, District 4 Labs delivers a unique intelligence layer that provides several distinct advantages for investigators, defenders, and decision-makers alike.We go beyond raw feeds to provide structured, correlated data. Data from both stealer logs and historical breaches is meticulously parsed, standardized, and indexed, turning noise into a clean, query-ready intelligence layer.The fusion of continuously updated stealer logs with the deep historical context of tens of billions of breach records provides an unparalleled view of a target's digital footprint, from their earliest compromises to their most current threats.From threat hunting to digital footprinting, DARKSIDE translates this combined dataset into actionable outcomes. Users can proactively hunt for compromised corporate credentials, conduct definitive dark web exposure assessments, and build comprehensive digital profiles on persons of interest with a level of depth that was previously impossible.Ultimately, this integration enables investigators to move faster and with greater confidence. Whether conducting cyber and traditional investigations, enhancing due diligence reports, or enabling threat attribution, investigators can now connect the dots between a target's various online and real world identities. This combined view is crucial for security teams focused on managing third-party risk, proactively identifying compromised corporate or customer credentials, and conducting definitive dark web exposure assessments for both companies and individuals.The enhanced DARKSIDE platform is available to existing and new clients immediately.For more information about District 4 Labs or to request a demo of DARKSIDE, please visit www.district4labs.com or contact info@district4labs.com District 4 Labs “District 4” is a cutting-edge data business dedicated to building the open-source intelligence (OSINT) tools and technologies of tomorrow. Its flagship product, DARKSIDE, is one of the world’s largest repositories of breached data, compromised records, and other person of interest data. DARKSIDE was built by investigators for investigators and is critical for any online investigation or intelligence gathering exercise, especially those involving attribution and online account identification.

