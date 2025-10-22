Silkline Raises $4 Million in Seed Round to Improve Supply Chain Management for Advanced Manufacturing

Oversubscribed fundraising round led by Origin Ventures includes Forward Deployed VC and previous investors

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Silkline, the supply chain orchestration platform for advanced manufacturing, announced today the company has raised $4 million in a seed round, led by Origin Ventures with participation from Forward Deployed VC, 25madison, Matchstick Ventures, Barrel Ventures, and Plow Ventures.Silkline will use the funds to grow its product, engineering, and go-to-market teams. These investments will enable the company to accelerate its ambitious roadmap of AI-powered capabilities and power more trading relationships.Silkline improves supply chain operations by allowing suppliers to continue working as they always have, while also increasing the orders they can fulfill. For advanced manufacturers, Silkline makes sourcing from multiple suppliers effortless, resulting in higher quality materials delivered faster and at better costs. The platform uses AI-based workflows, and document and email processing to enable instant adoption for everyone involved in supply chain operations.Some of the world’s most innovative manufacturers in aerospace, space, energy, and robotics, such as Vast, Castelion, H3X, K2 Space, Antares Industries, and Machina Labs, use Silkline to connect their supply chains to meet exacting engineering and production requirements, schedules, and performance.Investors in this round have existing investments in manufacturers who are also Silkline customers, demonstrating the transformative value of hard tech. Origin Ventures is an investor in H3X, and Forward Deployed is an investor in Castelion.“H3X raved about Silkline, highlighting that its suppliers could continue to email quotes and did not need to wrestle with legacy software portals,” said Jason Heltzer, Managing Partner at Origin Ventures. “Silkline is leading the upheaval of legacy procurement software by using artificial intelligence at its core.”H3X, a manufacturer of motor drives for aerospace and defense, reports being able to operate more strategically using Silkline, focusing on open order management, supplier analysis, and competitive bidding. “This is what actually moves the business forward,” said Ricky Davis, Senior Supply Chain Manager at H3X. “Silkline makes supplier processes sharper, faster, and easier to trust.”Three months ago, Silkline announced it was on track to triple revenue in 2025. Since that news in July of this year, the company has now increased revenue fivefold year to date, welcoming and renewing modern hardware companies in high-complexity manufacturing. The company’s growth is being driven in part by a network effect, where 20 percent of new customers are suppliers who received an RFQ generated by the Silkline platform. In the last month, the company has also acquired its first customer outside North America.Silkline has recently released several features to address critical supply chain needs and reduce production delays. These include:- AI-enabled RFQs and POs that match quotes with orders- New integration support for major manufacturing execution systems, including First Resonance ION, Manufacturo, and NetSuite- Approval delegation to keep orders and production cycles flowing- Auto-documentation providing full supplier history, including RFQs, quotes, POs, and conversations“Supply chain teams in advanced manufacturing are struggling with missed production deadlines, RFQ to order management, and increasing demands from their customers,” said Isaac Chambers, Co-founder and CEO of Silkline. “This round of funding helps Silkline deliver more AI capabilities and reach further into the advanced manufacturing market so all modern hardware companies can experience a fully connected supply chain.”About SilklineSilkline is the supply chain orchestration platform that advanced manufacturing companies use to collaborate with suppliers; track requests, RFQs, quotes, and orders; and monitor team and vendor performance. Our technology sets the standard for how OEMs engage their supply base and is the connective layer for hard tech supply chains. Hundreds of advanced manufacturers use Silkline to operate more efficiently and speed up time to revenue. The company is headquartered in Chicago, IL. For additional information, visit https://www.silkline.ai © 2025 Silkline, Inc. All rights reserved. Silkline and the Silkline logo are trademarks of Silkline, Inc. All other brand and product names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders.

