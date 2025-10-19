Governor Katie Hobbs Declares State of Emergency for Gila and Maricopa Counties Due to Severe Storm

Also expands earlier declaration to include Mohave County​

Phoenix, AZ – Governor Katie Hobbs has declared a State of Emergency for Gila County and Maricopa County after severe weather on October 13 fueled by Hurricane Priscilla and Tropical Storm Raymond displaced families and damaged homes and businesses.

The governor’s declaration unlocks critical state resources to support ongoing response efforts and aid recovery efforts for communities devastated by the disaster. Specifically, it releases $200,000 from the Governor’s Emergency Fund, with the Arizona Division of Emergency Management coordinating these efforts. It also directs the Arizona Department of Transportation to seek assistance from the Federal Highway Administration to support the repair of damaged roads.

“My thoughts are with all of the Arizona communities impacted by the recent heavy rains and flooding,” said Governor Katie Hobbs. “We are committed to helping Arizonans access the resources they need to recover. I’m grateful to everyone who is supporting our neighbors and contributing to the ongoing response.”

Governor Hobbs also amended her September 27 Declaration of Emergency for Gila County to include Mohave County, where heavy rain and flooding caused damage to property and infrastructure.

The State Emergency Operations Center remains active and continues to be a critical hub for information sharing and resource coordination.

Read the Emergency Declaration for Gila and Maricopa County here.

Read the amended Emergency Declaration for Gila and Mohave County here.

