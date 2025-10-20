Blaze.tech Achieves HITRUST e1 Certification Demonstrating Foundational Cybersecurity

Blaze is the smart way to build healthcare apps and tools.

HITRUST e1 Certification validates Blaze.tech is committed to foundational cybersecurity controls and information risk management.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Blaze.tech, a leading healthcare app builder , announced today its no-code web application and internal tools development platform has earned certified status by HITRUST for foundational cybersecurity.HITRUST e1 Certification demonstrates that the organization’s no-code platform is focused on the most critical controls to demonstrate that essential cybersecurity hygiene is in place. The e1 assessment is one of three progressive HITRUST assessments that leverage the HITRUST Framework (HITRUST CSF) to prescribe cyber threat adaptive controls that are appropriate for each assurance type.“Our mission is to help healthcare organizations innovate faster while staying fully compliant,” said Nanxi Liu, Co-CEO at Blaze Technology, Inc. “Earning the HITRUST e1 certification reinforces Blaze’s commitment to meeting the highest standards of security and compliance for our clients.”“The HITRUST e1 Validated Assessment is a strong fit for cyber-conscious organizations like Blaze that are looking to establish foundational assurances and demonstrate ongoing due diligence in information security and privacy,” said Ryan Patrick, VP of Adoption at HITRUST. “We commend Blaze for their commitment to cybersecurity and congratulate them on successfully achieving their HITRUST e1 Certification.”About BlazeBlaze.tech is a leading no-code platform for building secure, compliant healthcare applications. Trusted by digital health companies, clinics, and enterprise healthcare providers, Blaze enables teams to rapidly create custom apps, patient portals, and integrations without writing code. Its intuitive drag-and-drop interface and pre-built healthcare components streamline development, making app creation significantly faster than traditional coding. Engineered specifically for healthcare, Blaze delivers the agility to innovate with the assurance of rigorous data security and patient privacy.

