Oregon RIA Founder Brent Pearson Launches Turnkey Crypto Sub-Advisory Platform

Brent Pearson, RIA Principal, solves "held-away" asset problem by launching turnkey platform for advisors, offering secure client cryptocurrency portfolios.

The future of wealth management demands expertise in digital assets, but compliance and security cannot be compromised” — Brent Pearson

OREGON CITY, OR, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Keychain Asset Management officially announces its launch as a specialized Registered Investment Adviser (RIA), bringing institutional-grade security and expertise in digital asset management to the greater Portland, OR area and financial professionals nationwide.

Founded by Brent Pearson, Principal and Chief Compliance Officer, Keychain Asset Management is dedicated to empowering individuals and providing a compliant, turnkey solution for other Investment Advisors looking to navigate the rapidly evolving digital asset landscape. The firm’s core value is eliminating the risks associated with cryptocurrency investing by prioritizing a fiduciary standard and utilizing highly secure custodial solutions.

Bridging Traditional Finance and Digital Assets

Keychain Asset Management addresses the critical operational challenge faced by Cryptocurrency Investment Advisors and RIAs: providing secure, compliant access to digital assets without incurring significant regulatory overhead. The firm's proprietary platform is designed to:

Mitigate Regulatory Risk: Serve as a compliant crypto sub-advisor, absorbing the liability associated with digital asset due diligence and custody.

* Ensure Security: Utilize qualified institutional custodians (BitGo) to provide insured, cold storage solutions, protecting client assets from exchange bankruptcy or hacking.

* Drive AUM Growth: Provide a seamless pathway for RIAs to consolidate "held-away" assets back under their management.

"The future of wealth management demands expertise in digital assets, but compliance and security cannot be compromised," said Brent Pearson. "Keychain Asset Management was built to be the trusted partner that provides the full security and strategic guidance RIAs need to scale successfully. We are proud to launch from Oregon City, Oregon, and offer a solution that is robust enough for national advisory firms."

About Brent Pearson

Brent Pearson, Principal and CCO, brings over a decade of experience navigating financial technology and digital asset markets. His commitment to client education is exemplified by his book, "Understanding Bitcoin and Protecting Your Assets with Crypto: How to Secure Your Wealth in Any Financial Climate."

About Keychain Asset Management

Keychain Asset Management is a Registered Investment Adviser (RIA) based in Oregon. The firm specializes in providing fiduciary wealth management and digital asset solutions to individuals and serves as a crypto sub-advisor for independent Investment Advisors nationally. The firm is dedicated to transparency, compliance, and leveraging technology to offer secure access to cryptocurrency investment strategies.

Legal Disclaimer:

