StringTree Announces Auction of Noel Gallagher’s Gibson Les Paul #1 of 25, from the Sold-Out ‘Oasis Live ’25’ Edition

The first of only 25 — hand-signed by Noel Gallagher and paired with his handwritten “Shakermaker” lyrics. A piece of Britpop history now up for auction.

The first and rarest guitar from Noel Gallagher’s sold-out Gibson “Oasis Live ’25” series heads to auction exclusively on StringTree.

SIOUX FALLS, SD, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- StringTree, the curated online marketplace for collectible and vintage instruments, announces the upcoming auction of Noel Gallagher’s Gibson Custom Les Paul Standard #1/25 , the first and most coveted guitar from the sold-out “Oasis Live ’25” edition.As Oasis continues its historic reunion tour, performing for more than one million fans worldwide, this rare Gibson Les Paul stands as a landmark in modern rock history and memorabilia. Hand-signed by Noel Gallagher, the Murphy Lab-aged ebony Les Paul was part of a limited run of just twenty-five instruments, each paired with handwritten lyrics to an iconic Oasis song. Every example sold out in under 90 minutes at the Gibson Garage London. This particular guitar, serial number 1 of 25, is the crown jewel. This Les Paul is likely the most collectible Noel Gallagher guitar outside of his stage-played instruments or personal collection,” said the original owner, who waited nearly 24 hours in line to secure the first unit at Gibson Garage London. “After three sleepless days and one freezing night outside the shop, I walked out with number one and a lyric sheet to ‘Shakermaker,’ handwritten and signed by Noel himself.”Featuring light-aged Custom P-90 pickups, Grover tuners, yellowed binding, and a black pickguard, the guitar was crafted to Noel Gallagher’s touring specs. Each instrument includes a Gibson Custom hardshell case with bespoke interior, a handmade Bear Straps leather guitar strap, and the signed lyric folio. The piece offered by StringTree remains in mint, unplayed condition, complete with all original packaging and documentation, including the Gibson-labeled shipping box marked “NGL25 01.”The listing follows Gibson’s teaser campaign hinting at a forthcoming “standard” Noel Gallagher model, underscoring the success of this Murphy Lab edition and elevating the desirability of the original 25 guitars.The auction opens for preview on October 20, 2025, with bidding live from November 11–18, 2025, exclusively on StringTree.co.About StringTreeStringTree is a curated online auction platform for premium, vintage, and collectible musical instruments. Each listing combines detailed storytelling, historical insight, and authenticity to help musicians, collectors, and dealers own the sound and the story.Learn more at StringTree.co or follow @StringTree on Instagram or Facebook

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.