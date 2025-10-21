HALEYS Beauty Expands on Ulta Beauty Marketplace and Debuts Re-mark - the Dual-Ended Lip Innovation

HALEYS Beauty

HALEYS Beauty launches on Ulta Beauty Marketplace and introduces Re-mark - a dual-ended lip innovation redefining simplicity and versatile lip looks.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- HALEYS Beauty, the science-driven makeup brand engineered for oily and combination skin, announced its expansion on the Ulta Beauty Marketplace , marking a major step in its mission to make high-performance, accessible beauty products available to a wider audience.As part of this expansion, HALEYS Beauty debuts Re-mark , a bold new dual-ended lipstick + lip liner that challenges conventional lip rules - creating dimension, ease and elevated performance in one product.Re-mark is built around a simple but disruptive insight: most lip kits force you to match liner to lipstick, often resulting in monotony or compromise. Re-mark instead offers expertly paired, intentionally contrasting shades in one dual-ended product - enabling consumers to line, fill, or layer for dimensional looks without carrying separate items. The formula blends a creamy satin matte finish in the lipstick end with a precision liner end that defines natural lip shape - all in a slim, portable design.“The beauty market over-promises flawless, but under-delivers on performance - especially for oily and combination skin,” said Ashley Ocampo, Founder & CEO of HALEYS Beauty. “Most formulas are built for dry or neutral skin, leaving over half the population fighting their makeup by noon. At HALEYS, we started not from trends but from problems - and solved them with science. Our expansion with Ulta Beauty Marketplace allows us to make this level of performance accessible to more people than ever before.”Through strategic retail partnerships like Ulta Beauty Marketplace, HALEYS Beauty continues to scale its reach while staying true to its roots: developing intelligent formulations that work with the skin, not against it. The brand’s product portfolio delivers a curated lineup of complexion essentials that do more with less. Each product, from powder to primer, is meticulously engineered for breathable wear and seamless performance, giving consumers everything they need.About HALEYS BeautyFounded by a perfectionist chemist, HALEYS Beauty was created to close the performance gap for oily and combination skin. Every formula is built on intelligent chemistry to control oil, resist humidity and deliver luxury-level wear at an accessible price - redefining what performance makeup can be for real, everyday skin. HALEYS Beauty is designed to defy shine - and engineered to stay flawless.

