Multi-GRAMMY® Nominated Recording Artist David Arkenstone Adds Las Vegas, New Mexico, to 'A Winter's Eve' Concert Tour

A Winter's Eve with David Arkenstone & Friends 2025 Photo Courtesy of the Recording Academy™️/photo by Rebecca Sapp, Getty Images© 2024 2024 World Entertainment Award

One Night Only at New Mexico landmark Historic Serf Theatre —ignite your holiday spirit! Tickets on sale now. This concert is part of a 16-date/4-state tour.

David Arkenstone and his fantastic band absolutely wowed the Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts audience last year with their amazing sold-out Christmas concert event!” — Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts in Palmer Lake, Colorado

LAS VEGAS, NM, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Five-time GRAMMY®-nominated composer, performer, and multi-instrumentalist David Arkenstone proudly adds Las Vegas, New Mexico, stop this holiday season: A Winter’s Eve with David Arkenstone and Friends for one night only on Saturday, December 6, 2025, at Historic Serf Theatre Hall, a New Mexico Landmark (est. 1937). This festive concert experience blends beloved holiday classics reimagined, lively seasonal originals, and joyful surprises that will invite the audience to clap along and celebrate the season together.

On stage, David and his ensemble create a vibrant holiday soundscape that blends world music, new age, Celtic, orchestral, and neo-classical crossover. The festive atmosphere and virtuoso musicianship set the tone for a magical night. As with any David Arkenstone holiday concert, expect a rich palette of instruments—guitars, keyboards, flutes, violin, cello, mandolin, bass, viola, drums and percussion—and his world-class international band that brings the musical spirit of the season to life.

“Each winter I try to paint the season in sound,” says Arkenstone. “This concert is a joyful gathering—familiar carols and festive new pieces that bring people together to share the excitement and wonder of the holidays."

This Las Vegas, New Mexico, concert is part of a 16-date U.S. Western States holiday tour across Colorado, New Mexico, Arizona, and California.

About David Arkenstone:

Since his breakthrough album Valley in the Clouds (1987), David Arkenstone has become one of instrumental music’s most prolific and imaginative composers, earning five GRAMMY® Award nominations to date (2022, 2020, 2004, 2000, 1992). His expansive body of work includes chart-topping albums, film and television scores, sports themes (The Kentucky Derby, US Women Figure Skating, Premiere League soccer), gaming scores for World of Warcraft, and sold-out holiday concerts and holiday recordings that have become Yuletide tradition.

Recent Highlights (2024–2025):

Composed music for World of Warcraft —The War Within: Undermine(d) and Ghosts of K’aresh; performed at the GRAMMY® Museum (Los Angeles); Clouzine International Music Awards winner for Best New Age Video (“Ancient Magic Awakens” from Quest for the Runestone), Best Fantasy Album (Fairy Fantasy) and Best Fantasy Song (“Gathering in the Glade”), and Best New Age Video ("Woodland Pixies" from Fairy Fantasy); World Entertainment Awards winner for Best Instrumental Album (Quest for the Runestone); New Age Notes Radio Music Awards winner for Best Cinematic Soundtrack Album (Quest for the Runestone) and Best Cinematic Soundtrack Song (“Path of the Mountain’s Bones”); InterContinental Music Awards Best of North America in Contemporary Instrumental for “Reann Reawakened” and “Ancient Magic Awakens”; two Hollywood Independent Music Awards nominations (Best New Age/Ambient, Best Instrumental); Arkenstone Swiss Tour 2025 presented by Helvepic (Swiss music production company that produced the “World of Warcraft: 20 Years of Music” concert series in Switzerland); and currently nominated for two World Entertainment Awards (Best New Age Song “Fairy Kingdom,” Best New Age Album Fairy Fantasy; awards ceremony to be held in February 2026).

