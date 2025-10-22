DriveNEO.com Launches Next Phase in AutoSales’ Rollout of Association-Backed Car-Shopping Platforms

DriveNEO.com, listing more than 70,000 new & used vehicles in the Northeast Ohio area.

AutoSales, in partnership with the Greater Cleveland Automobile Dealers’ Association, launches DriveNEO.com, connecting buyers directly with GCADA dealerships.

As a marketing tool for GCADA, DriveNEO.com will significantly enhance the delivery of in-market shoppers to its member dealers,” — Mark Bilek, AutoSales President

CLEVELAND, OH, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE DriveNEO.com Launch Marks Next Phase in AutoSales ’ National Rollout of Association-Backed PlatformsAutoSales, Inc., in partnership with the Greater Cleveland Automobile Dealers’ Association (GCADA) and Automotive Internet Media (AIM), proudly announces the launch of DriveNEO.com, a new regional vehicle-shopping portal designed to connect in-market vehicle buyers directly with GCADA member dealerships. Built and operated by AutoSales, DriveNEO.com expands the association’s mission by offering a streamlined, user-focused platform that showcases the full breadth of inventory from franchised dealers of new motor vehicles across Northeast Ohio—including cars, trucks, SUVs, motorcycles, RVs, and heavy equipment. Unlike many other shopping portals, on DriveNEO every listing links directly to the dealer’s website, eliminating third-party friction and delivering shoppers to the dealer’s vehicle detail page with a single click.DriveNEO.com is built on the same cloud-based infrastructure and digital marketing engine that powers DriveChicago.com —a long-standing partnership between AutoSales, Inc. and the Chicago Automobile Trade Association (CATA) that has served car shoppers in the Chicago metro market for more than 20 years. Just like DriveChicago.com, DriveNEO leverages AIM’s CarClicks platform, identifying and targeting high-intent shoppers, guiding them to GCADA-member inventory based solely on user-selected filters. There are no sponsored or prioritized listings—just a clean, unbiased search experience that reflects GCADA’s commitment to transparency and consumer trust.“As a marketing tool for GCADA, DriveNEO.com will significantly enhance the delivery of in-market shoppers to its member dealers,” said Mark Bilek, President of AutoSales. “We’ve applied the same best-in-class tools used in Chicago to ensure Northeast Ohio dealers benefit from increased visibility and qualified leads.”DriveNEO.com also broadens GCADA’s marketing initiatives by offering consumers a digital gateway to explore local inventory before engaging in hands-on experiences, including the Cleveland Auto Show. According to Lou Vitantonio, President of GCADA, “DriveNEO.com is built to reduce noise, helping our dealers remain competitive and providing peace of mind to customers. It’s a direct path to purchase, designed for today’s digital-first consumer.”In the coming months, Northeast Ohioans will see DriveNEO.com promoted across digital channels, reinforcing its role as a trusted, association-backed alternative to national listing sites. This launch marks another milestone in AutoSales, Inc.’s national rollout of regional marketplaces in partnership with dealer associations, offering both marketing power and revenue opportunity for participating organizations.- - -About AutoSales, Inc.AutoSales, Inc. is an Illinois-based technology company specializing in the development and operation of regional automotive shopping portals. Owned by Automotive Internet Media, AutoSales partners with state and metropolitan dealer associations across the country to deliver high-visibility, dealer-first platforms that connect in-market shoppers directly with member inventory. By combining advanced digital marketing tools with seamless user experiences, AutoSales helps associations enhance consumer engagement, drive qualified leads, and support local dealerships in today’s competitive retail landscape.About DriveNEO.comDriveNEO.com brings together real-time listings from more than 300 dealers, showcasing 70,000+ vehicles for sale in the Northeast Ohio regional market. This service is provided free to members of the Greater Cleveland Automobile Dealers’ Association and is powered by AutoSales, Inc.About the GCADAThe Greater Cleveland Automobile Dealers' Association (GCADA) has served the retail automobile industry and community with integrity and distinction since 1915. Today, located in Broadview Heights, GCADA represents over 280 franchised motor vehicle dealers, which include new-car, truck, motorcycle and RV dealers in 32 Ohio counties along the Lake Erie shore and beyond. Find more information at gcada.org.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.