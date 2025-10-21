Luxury HiFi Distribution Named Exclusive U.S. and Canadian Distributor for Pylon Audio

Luxury Hifi Distribution

A new partnership brings Pylon Audio’s handcrafted European loudspeakers to U.S. and Canadian audiophiles.

Luxury HiFi Distribution has always been about connecting passionate listeners with brands that tell a story through sound and Pylon Audio fits perfectly into that vision” — Michael D. Bovaird

SARASOTA, FL, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Luxury HiFi Distribution proudly announces its appointment as the exclusive U.S. and Canadian distributor for Pylon Audio , Poland’s leading high-end loudspeaker manufacturer. This collaboration marks a major milestone in expanding Pylon’s presence across the United States and Canada further strengthening Luxury HiFi Distribution’s commitment to delivering the world’s finest audio experiences.Led by Michael D. Bovaird, CEO, and supported by Dave Weintraub, Director of Sales, and Cindy Dwyer, Marketing Director, Luxury HiFi Distribution represents a portfolio of world-renowned audio brands such as Clarisys Audio Global, Pink Faun, Signal Projects, Ictra Design, Block Audio, and Tobian Sound Systems. The addition of Pylon Audio reflects the company’s ongoing mission to bring the most advanced and emotionally engaging high-fidelity products to the North American market.Founded in 2011 by lifelong friends Mateusz Jujka and Mikołaj Rubeńczyk, Pylon Audio combines traditional European woodworking with modern acoustic engineering. The company’s foundation lies in their families’ legacy of high-quality furniture craftsmanship, evolving into a passion for creating loudspeakers that express both technical mastery and musical soul.At its advanced facility in Poland, Pylon Audio, with a staff of over 50 skilled employees, produces every element of its loudspeakers in-house, from handcrafted enclosures to proprietary drivers. Their commitment to sonic perfection is exemplified in their 10×10×10-meter anechoic chamber, one of the largest in Europe, designed to measure sound with 97% acoustic absorption accuracy. This meticulous process ensures that every product embodies the brand’s core philosophy: authenticity, precision, and emotion.“Partnering with Luxury HiFi Distribution marks an exciting new chapter for Pylon Audio. From the very beginning, our dream has been to share the passion, precision, and craftsmanship behind our loudspeakers with listeners around the world. The North American market has always held a special place in that vision, and we know our brand will be represented with integrity and enthusiasm. Together, we look forward to connecting with U.S and Canadian audiophiles who appreciate the harmony of art, technology, and authentic European sound.” - Pylon AudioPylon Audio’s product lineup showcases the company’s range and depth of innovation:Jasper Series - Built with Scan-Speak Revelator drivers and precision-engineered sandwich cabinets, Jasper models deliver ultra-low distortion and pure musical realism. Available in both passive and WiSA wireless active configurations.Jade Series - A modern tribute to vintage aesthetics, featuring Tractrix-profile horns, paper woofers, and BMS compression drivers for a powerful, live performance feel.Diamond Series - A flexible lineup of floorstanding, bookshelf, and center-channel speakers, ideal for both stereo and home theater applications.Amber MKII - a high-efficiency loudspeaker that blends dynamic performance with refined craftsmanship. Handcrafted in Poland by over 50 specialists, it delivers lifelike dynamics, rich tonality, and exceptional clarity. Designed for both tube and solid-state amplifiers, the Amber MKII offers pure musical energy and timeless European elegance.Award-winning and internationally recognized, Pylon Audio’s models have earned accolades such as Best Floorstanding Speaker of 2024 (Audiophile Heaven) for the Diamond 30 mkII and Best Sound of Show 2025 for the Jade 30.This exclusive U.S. and Canadian distribution partnership gives dealers and audiophiles direct access to Pylon Audio’s acclaimed loudspeakers for the first time. Working closely with Dave Weintraub, Michael D. Bovaird, and Cindy Dwyer, Pylon will receive strategic support across sales, dealer relations, and marketing initiatives to strengthen its brand visibility and accessibility throughout the U.S. and Canada.About Pylon AudioFounded in 2011 by Mateusz Jujka and Mikołaj Rubeńczyk, Pylon Audio merges artisanal woodworking with advanced acoustic engineering to create loudspeakers of unmatched precision and warmth. From design to final assembly, every step is performed in-house at their Polish facility, combining heritage, innovation, and craftsmanship. Pylon’s products are celebrated globally for their natural sound, meticulous finish, and timeless design.Based in Sarasota, Florida, Luxury HiFi Distribution is a premier North American distributor of high-end audio equipment for music lovers and audiophiles. Led by Michael D. Bovaird, with over 35 years of industry expertise, the company represents an elite portfolio of world-class brands known for sonic excellence, design integrity, and technical innovation. Luxury HiFi Distribution is dedicated to helping dealers and customers experience the best in luxury sound.

