The Buzz Marketing Presents Plug-To-Power: Compact AC-to-USB Adapter

Adapt more everyday devices to alternative power sources with a flip-out USB plug and color-coded power indicator.

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Buzz Marketing announces that Plug-To-Power, a compact plug adapter that converts standard 110 volt AC access into a USB power interface, is now available for licensing to qualified manufacturers. Designed for mainstream retail and OEM channels, Plug To Power enables partners to rapidly enter or expand within the fast growing power accessories category with a differentiated, margin accretive product.Proven Market Solution with Strong Commercial PotentialPlug To Power solves a universal problem—powering small electronics wherever outlets or dependable power are limited. The design integrates a front facing 110 V pass through outlet, a flip out USB plug on the reverse for compatible alternative power sources (e.g., power banks), and a color coded indicator that confirms whether the source is delivering sufficient power for the connected device. Built in safeguards and compact geometry support travel, home, outdoor, and emergency preparedness use cases.Addressing Multi-Billion Dollar Market OpportunityThe global ecosystem for USB power, travel adapters, and portable energy solutions represents a multi billion dollar category with durable, secular demand driven by mobile devices, hybrid work, and resilience planning. Plug To Power offers line extension potential across retail, e commerce, and B2B channels under established brands.Key FeaturesCompact body with a front 110 V receptacle to preserve outlet access, a rear flip out USB plug to connect with alternative power sources, and an intuitive, color coded power sufficiency indicator. Engineered for low wattage electronics with over current and thermal protection, robust housing for travel, and brand ready industrial design suitable for consumer and commercial lines.Ready-to-License InnovationTarget markets include consumer electronics accessories, travel and outdoor, emergency readiness, hospitality, fleet/mobile workforce, and promotional/OEM programs.Licensing Opportunity for Forward-Thinking Manufacturers“The Buzz Marketing team is seeking a licensing partnership with manufacturers ready to leverage our market insights, product roadmap, and commercialization support to accelerate speed to market and maximize revenue potential.” — The Buzz Marketing teamStrong Market Position and Revenue PotentialPatent status: intellectual property strategy available under NDA. Manufacturers receive access to design assets, performance specifications, and brand packaging concepts to enable rapid certification and market entry across brick and mortar and online channels.About The Buzz MarketingThe Buzz Marketing is a licensing agency that connects validated product concepts with manufacturing partners to unlock scale, margin, and brand growth. We specialize in ready to license innovations supported by market analysis and commercialization support.Media Contact:info@thebuzzmarketing.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.