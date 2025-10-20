Pennsylvania Launches New Tourism Campaigns to Welcome Diverse Travelers, Grow Commonwealth’s Tourism Economy

The new marketing campaigns highlight Pennsylvania as a destination of choice for Black, Hispanic, and LGBTQ+ tourists. Tourism is a key economic driver in Pennsylvania, and the Shapiro Administration invites travelers to celebrate the Commonwealth’s culture, communities, and spirit of hospitality.

Harrisburg, PA – Today, the Pennsylvania Tourism Office launched new marketing campaigns to celebrate, welcome, and connect with the increasingly diverse community of visitors to the Commonwealth. These initiatives highlight the Shapiro Administration’s commitment to welcoming travelers of all kinds by reaching audiences across the Black, Hispanic, and LGBTQ+ communities, inviting them to discover all that Pennsylvania has to offer.

Through tailored messaging and partnerships, these new campaigns showcase Pennsylvania as a destination with something for every traveler as they embark on their own Great American Getaway.

“Pennsylvania is a place where everyone should feel welcome to explore, connect, and create lasting memories,” said Anne Ryan, Deputy Secretary of Tourism. “These new campaigns are about more than marketing — they reflect the Shapiro Administration’s commitment to ensuring travelers from all backgrounds see themselves in our stories and experiences. By celebrating the diversity of our visitors, we’re showcasing what truly makes Pennsylvania special: the people and communities that open their doors and hearts to the world.”

Developed in tandem with Mendoza Group and Miles Partnership, the development of these campaigns was data-informed by original research and backed by findings garnered through focus groups featuring Pennsylvanians from these communities. The projects include fresh creative approaches, a colloquial language approach, and originally produced photography and video assets.

The three campaigns include:

“You Do You” – The Black community isn’t defined by one story — and neither is Pennsylvania. With its new You Do You campaign, Visit PA is empowering Black travelers to experience the Commonwealth on their own terms. By celebrating individuality, the campaign validates the uniqueness of every traveler while opening doors to discover Pennsylvania in ways that feel alternative, personalized, and unapologetically authentic.

– The Black community isn’t defined by one story — and neither is Pennsylvania. With its new You Do You campaign, Visit PA is empowering Black travelers to experience the Commonwealth on their own terms. By celebrating individuality, the campaign validates the uniqueness of every traveler while opening doors to discover Pennsylvania in ways that feel alternative, personalized, and unapologetically authentic. “Visita Para” –This campaign features a novel visual structure that speaks to the wild diversity of Hispanic culture without excluding anyone. Visita Para connects Spanish speakers and non-Spanish speakers within and outside the Hispanic culture, and allows us to showcase all that Pennsylvania has to offer in general terms or with granular specificity. The tagline, “Visita Para,” translates to ‘visit for,’ allowing travelers to connect with the many reasons to travel across the Commonwealth.

–This campaign features a novel visual structure that speaks to the wild diversity of Hispanic culture without excluding anyone. Visita Para connects Spanish speakers and non-Spanish speakers within and outside the Hispanic culture, and allows us to showcase all that Pennsylvania has to offer in general terms or with granular specificity. The tagline, “Visita Para,” translates to ‘visit for,’ allowing travelers to connect with the many reasons to travel across the Commonwealth. “Sorry Not Sorry” – Pennsylvania unapologetically supports authenticity, self-expression, and LGBTQ+ pride. By embracing boldness and rejecting conformity, the campaign highlights the people, places, and experiences that make our Commonwealth a haven for those living life on their own terms. It sends a clear message: in PA, being true to yourself isn’t just accepted — it’s celebrated, unapologetically.

To support the launch of these campaigns, Visit PA engaged with attendees of events across the Commonwealth, including the Out Fest and Latino Ball in Harrisburg and OURfest and the 8 Seconds Rodeo in Philadelphia.

In 2024, the tourism industry in the Commonwealth generated $83.9 billion in economic impact, supported 514,261 jobs, contributed $5 billion in state and local taxes, and welcomed 201.6 million visitors. Governor Josh Shapiro is committed to boosting the tourism industry to create good jobs, strengthen businesses, and attract people to call Pennsylvania home — and his Administration has committed significant resources and support to growing the industry.

“Pennsylvania welcomes the world — and that means every traveler,” added Deputy Secretary Ryan. “Our new campaigns spotlight the diversity of visitors who make our state such a vibrant place to explore.”

Looking Ahead to America’s 250th in 2026

On July 4, 2026, America will celebrate the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence in Philadelphia, the birthplace of the nation. Just as Pennsylvania played a critical role in 1776, the Commonwealth is primed to once again be in the spotlight in 2026 with major events throughout the Commonwealth ― including the NCAA’s March Madness men’s basketball tournament, the FIFA World Cup, and MLB All-Star Game in Philadelphia, the PGA Championship in Delaware County, and the 2026 NFL Draft in Pittsburgh.

With the focus on Pennsylvania in 2026 and to take advantage of this unique opportunity, Governor Shapiro is calling for $65 million in his 2025-26 proposed budget to prepare for America’s 250th birthday, including:

$2.5 million continuation for America250PA

$15 million in new funding for Regional Event Security

$10 million increase to promote the 250th celebration

$36.5 million to plan and execute these internationally recognized events in the Tourism Promotion Fund

Need inspiration for your next Great American Getaway to Pennsylvania? Head to visitpa website to find travel inspiration and stay in-the-know with @visitpa on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok.

For more information about the Department of Community and Economic Development, visit DCED website, and be sure to stay up-to-date with all of our agency news on Facebook, X, and LinkedIn.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Justin Backover, dcedpress@pa.gov, 717.418.4014

# # #