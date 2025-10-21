Geek Estate Mastermind Launches Ambassador Program to Strengthen Local Proptech Communities

GEM’s expands its community through local leadership & curated events, fostering real-world connections and collaboration in key proptech markets.

The Ambassador Program is about deepening GEM’s roots, our members don’t just join a network — they join a movement of founders and CEOs building trust, camaraderie, opportunity, and impact together.” — Drew Meyers, GEM Founder

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Geek Estate Mastermind (GEM) — the leading private community for real estate and proptech founders, executives, and innovators — today announced the launch of its Ambassador Program, a strategic initiative expanding GEM’s presence through localized leadership in key markets.The program launches with:- New York City: Pierre Calzadilla, COO and Co-founder of Upfront - NorCal: Mark Choey, Founder of Highnote.io , and Heather Harmon, Advisor, Angel, and prior co-founder of Reddoor (exit to Opendoor).Ambassadors will represent GEM locally — hosting curated dinners, coworking days, and private soirees while welcoming new members and connecting visiting peers. Additional markets — Chicago, Denver, Seattle — will follow in 2026.“San Francisco has long been the epicenter of innovation, and GEM embodies that same spirit of curiosity and collaboration,” said Mark Choey. “As ambassador, I’m excited to help local proptech founders connect and spark partnerships that will shape the industry’s next chapter.”GEM Ambassadors cultivate authentic connections; in return, members gain deeper access to in-person touchpoints, trusted introductions, events in their city — and motivation and support during the often-lonely founder journey.“The founder’s path can be isolating, especially outside major tech hubs,” said Heather Harmon. “By bringing GEM’s ethos to the Bay Area, I’m helping bridge emerging local talent with the broader proptech community so no one builds in isolation.”As proptech evolves rapidly across residential, commercial, construction and fintech sectors, relationships remain the real currency — driving partnerships, pilots, and market adoption.“For me, GEM has always been about more than business — it’s about finding your people,” said Pierre Calzadilla. “The Ambassador Program lets me pay that forward, so others can access the same trust and collaboration that helped me grow.”GEM’s Ambassador Program scales the community’s greatest value: meaningful relationships. GEM members span the built world ecosystem, from Clelia Peters (ERA Ventures) and Anthemos Georgiades (Zumper) to Gene Edelman (Azure Homes) and Errol Samuelson (Zillow Group).The launch marks a new chapter in GEM’s growth, expanding from digital to local, from conversations to lasting collaborations.About Geek Estate:Founded in 2017 by industry veteran Drew Meyers, GEM is a private community supporting real estate and proptech leaders building solutions for the future of the built world. Evolving out of the 2007 Geek Estate Blog, GEM connects members through a trusted peer network, curated events, and candid conversation that accelerate both personal and industry growth.

